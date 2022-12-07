From the Podium: Raiders, Week 14

Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, offensive coordinator Liam Coen, linebacker Bobby Wagner and quarterback John Wolford each met with the media Tuesday as the team continued its preparation for Thursday Night Football against the Raiders, discussing the addition of quarterback Baker Mayfield, the quick turnaround from Week 13 to Week 14, and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below.

"I think (Derion Kendrick's) whole year is going to be growing pains." – Morris

  • Given the amount of playing time Kendrick is getting and the situations they're putting him in – such as lining up against Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf – Morris said moments like that have to be learning curves, especially when a player is a rookie.
  • At the same time, Morris said he told Rams defensive players today that he also has to show them what they do well.

"It's more so about acquiring talent, just getting somebody in here that we can continue to develop." – Coen

  • The Rams claimed and were awarded Mayfield off waivers from the Panthers Tuesday, a move Coen said was about bringing someone they could bring to to evaluate and also evaluate their own offense.
  • Coen indicated he didn't know yet if Mayfield will play Thursday night against the Raiders.

"You understand the business coming into a new situation, trying to figure out people in the middle of the season is going to be difficult, so you do your best to bring them along." – Wagner

  • The Rams locker room will do their part to get Mayfield acclimated.
  • "Anything to help the team," Wagner said, when asked about his reaction to the move.

"It's just part of the sport. Obviously the team's going to do what's best for the team, and we'll welcome him with open arms." – Wolford

  • Wolford was understanding of the Rams' move to bring in Mayfield. "It's a good group in there, so we're just going to continue to push each other to get better and go about our business," Wolford said.
  • Wolford said Rams head coach Sean McVay informed him of the decision prior to the team's first walkthrough Tuesday.

