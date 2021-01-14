From the Podium: Rams talk preparation for divisional round game against Packers

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive lineman Aaron Donald, defensive lineman Michael Brockers and offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell each held video conferences with local media Wednesday to discuss their preparation for Saturday's divisional round playoff game against the Packers, including where things stand on the starting quarterback decision and Donald's health and defending Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers, among other important topics.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those virtual conversations. From the Podium is presented by Cedars-Sinai:
"Taking (the starting quarterback decision) a day at a time." – McVay
- McVay is in no hurry to publicly reveal the Rams' starting quarterback prior to Saturday's game.
- Per Wednesday's injury report, John Wolford (neck) did not participate in practice for the second-straight day, while Jared Goff (right thumb) was a full participant for the second-straight day.
"No pain. Feel healthy." – Donald
- Donald said he is feeling good and expects to play in Saturday's game.
- As for specifics on his rib injury, Donald said his side is just sore and that he's "feeling good."
"(Aaron Rodgers) has it all. He can make all the throws, he can make off-schedule throws, off-schedule plays." – Brockers
- Brockers said the Rams will be going up against "one of the greatest" quarterbacks of all time in Rodgers.
- Brockers said the Rams are used to defending quarterbacks who can make those types of throws from playing against the Seahawks' Russell Wilson and the Cardinals' Kyler Murray. According to him, the keys to limiting them are "making it a tough, physical football game" and "not being afraid" of those abilities.
"I think it comes down to physicality in the run game, and then obviously when you are going to throw it, the execution level." – O'Connell
- O'Connell credited the Rams' improved redzone execution last weekend to the efforts of the running backs and offensive line combined, as well as the execution of the passing game.
- The Rams offense scored on each of their five drives that moved inside the Seahawks' 20-yard line, coming away with three field goals and two touchdowns (a five-yard run by Cam Akers and 15-yard touchdown pass from Goff to wide receiver Robert Woods) in their 30-20 win in Seattle. They'll to as sharp, if not sharper, this weekend against a Packers defense that finished eighth in the NFL with an opponent touchdown right of 58.3 percent inside the 20.