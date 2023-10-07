Rams back at SoFi Stadium to battle the Eagles | Week 5 Game Preview

After registering 70 sacks on their way to the Super Bowl last season, the Eagles have racked up 72 quarterback pressures through four games of 2023. Only the Niners and Seahawks have more. So as of Sunday, the Rams will have faced three of the most accomplished pass rushes in football.

What's more, the Eagles have the highest graded offensive line in 2023, as well. As an organization, they've poured resources into the trenches for years, and it shows.

Wild Card Competition

And finally, don't interpret this as conceding the NFC West in any way, shape, or form.

But going into Week 5, I'm now ready to survey the NFC landscape for the first time and place the Rams within it.

With seven playoff spots available for 16 teams, I look at it in one of two ways.

The first is process of elimination. Can you nix nine other NFC franchises? If so, you're in.

Chicago and Carolina started 0-4 and are out of mind.

Minnesota, New York, and Arizona at 1-3 have very long odds (though consider how close this Rams team was to 1-3 in Indianapolis). Unless there's a major rally from this group, you've whittled away five competitors in the first month. Not bad.

The other, more traditional way of viewing the playoff picture is top-down. Four franchises look like locks to play past the regular season: San Francisco (4-0), Philadelphia (4-0), Dallas (3-1), and Detroit (3-1). The NFC South will also have a representative, so we'll let Tampa Bay (3-1) hold that place for now.

That leaves two seats at the NFC table.

At the moment, therefore, the Rams task is to be better than at least four of these five teams:

Green Bay (2-2) up North – what a huge game at Lambeau a month away, leading into the bye.

New Orleans (2-2) and Atlanta (2-2) in the South – the Rams host the Saints in December.

Washington (2-3) from the East just took a brutal home loss to the Bears – that helps the Rams, who also get to host the Commanders in December.

And then Seattle (3-1) within the West – the Rams have a precious head-to-head win in hand, the only Seahawks loss, and a rematch at SoFi Stadium coming out of the bye.

So if you're ready to scoreboard watch, start monitoring the results from the Saints, Falcons, Commanders, Packers, and Seahawks.