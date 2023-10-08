Game Recap: Rams fall to Eagles 23-14

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The Rams (2-3) fell to the Eagles 23-14 on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.
Wide receiver Cooper Kupp posted 8 catches for 118 yards in his 2023 season debut, while quarterback Matthew Stafford completed 21 of 37 pass attempts for 222 yards and two touchdowns in Los Angeles' loss to Philadelphia (5-0).
Meanwhile, defensive back Ahkello Witherspoon recorded an interception for his third-consecutive game with a takeaway for the Rams defense.
Here is the complete game recap, presented by Cedars-Sinai:
The Eagles used a long, methodical opening drive to take a 7-0 lead via a 6-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jalen Hurts to tight end Dallas Goedert.
The Rams' ensuing drive didn't take as long, but ended with a 3-yard touchdown pass from Stafford to Tutu Atwell to tie the game 7-7 with 2:01 left in the first quarter.
A 15-play, 56-yard yard scoring drive that chewed eight-and-a-half minutes off the clock helped the Eagles regain the lead 10-7 via a 34-yard field goal by kicker Jake Elliott.
Los Angeles answered with a 22-yard touchdown pass from Stafford to wide receiver Puka Nacua to regain the lead 14-10 with 32 seconds left in the first half.
Still, that was more than enough time for Philadelphia to answer with a 1-yard touchdown run by Hurts to regain the lead 17-14 at halftime.
Although the Rams were forced to punt on the opening drive of the second half, punter Ethan Evans' pinpoint 56-yard punt set the Eagles up and their own 5-yard line. The shallow field position initially didn't present as big of an obstacle as perceived to the Eagles, who covered 75 yards before Witherspoon intercepted Hurts in the endzone on a deep pass intended for A.J. Brown.
However, the Rams were unable to capitalize on the takeaway and ultimately forced to punt near midfield after a fumble by Stafford at the Eagles 43-yard line. The 17-play, 83-yard scoring drive by Philadelphia chewed 8 minutes and 9 seconds off the clock and ended with a 26-yard field goal by Elliott after defensive back Duke Shelley's 3rd-down pass breakup in the endzone with 12:29 remaining in the fourth quarter.
On the ensuing series, Stafford overthrew Atwell over the middle on a pass that, had it been completed, likely would've gone for a big gain. The Rams punted two plays later, and the Eagles added another field goal on that drive to increase their lead to 23-14 with 4:06 remaining.
Los Angeles' last gasp was an attempt to convert on 4th and 12 from their own 41, but it was unsuccessful. While the Rams got a fourth-down stop of their own on the following series, the starting field position of their own 8-yard line was too steep to mount a meaningful drive.