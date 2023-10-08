Game Recap: Rams fall to Eagles 23-14

Still, that was more than enough time for Philadelphia to answer with a 1-yard touchdown run by Hurts to regain the lead 17-14 at halftime.

Although the Rams were forced to punt on the opening drive of the second half, punter ﻿Ethan Evans﻿' pinpoint 56-yard punt set the Eagles up and their own 5-yard line. The shallow field position initially didn't present as big of an obstacle as perceived to the Eagles, who covered 75 yards before Witherspoon intercepted Hurts in the endzone on a deep pass intended for A.J. Brown.