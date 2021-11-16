Game Recap: Rams fall to 49ers 31-10 on Monday Night Football 

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – The Rams (7-3, 1-2 NFC West) fell to the 49ers 31-10 Monday night at Levi's Stadium.

San Francisco (4-5, 1-3) controlled the time of possession 39:03-20:57, making it difficult for Los Angeles' offense to get opportunities. San Francisco was also 8 of 14 on third down, while Los Angeles was 3 of 10.

Wide receiver ﻿Odell Beckham Jr.﻿ and outside linebacker ﻿Von Miller﻿ both made their Rams debuts, each getting the start Monday night. Beckham finished with two catches for 18 yards, while Miller had three total tackles.

Quarterback ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿ completed 26 of 41 passes for 243 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in the loss – the lone touchdown pass going to tight end Tyler Higbee – while wide receiver ﻿Cooper Kupp﻿ had 11 receptions for 122 yards. Safety ﻿Taylor Rapp﻿ had 10 total tackles, plus the first full sack of his career and one QB hit. Linebacker ﻿Troy Reeder﻿ had a team-high 11 total tackles.

Here is the complete game recap:

Beckham recorded his first catch as a Ram on their first offensive series, but that drive ended with Stafford overthrowing Beckham deep and getting intercepted by 49ers safety Jimmie Ward three plays later.

The 49ers capitalized on the takeaway with an 18-play, 93-yard scoring drive that ended with an 8-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jimmy Garopolo to tight end George Kittle for a 7-0 lead. The series chewed 11 minutes and three seconds off the clock.

Stafford was intercepted a second time by Ward on the ensuing drive after his pass bounced off Higbee's hands and into Ward's, who returned the pick 27 yards for a touchdown to increase San Francisco's lead to 14-0.