Game Recap: Rams fall to 49ers 31-10 on Monday Night Football 

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – The Rams (7-3, 1-2 NFC West) fell to the 49ers 31-10 Monday night at Levi's Stadium.
San Francisco (4-5, 1-3) controlled the time of possession 39:03-20:57, making it difficult for Los Angeles' offense to get opportunities. San Francisco was also 8 of 14 on third down, while Los Angeles was 3 of 10.
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and outside linebacker Von Miller both made their Rams debuts, each getting the start Monday night. Beckham finished with two catches for 18 yards, while Miller had three total tackles.
Quarterback Matthew Stafford completed 26 of 41 passes for 243 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in the loss – the lone touchdown pass going to tight end Tyler Higbee – while wide receiver Cooper Kupp had 11 receptions for 122 yards. Safety Taylor Rapp had 10 total tackles, plus the first full sack of his career and one QB hit. Linebacker Troy Reeder had a team-high 11 total tackles.
Here is the complete game recap:
Beckham recorded his first catch as a Ram on their first offensive series, but that drive ended with Stafford overthrowing Beckham deep and getting intercepted by 49ers safety Jimmie Ward three plays later.
The 49ers capitalized on the takeaway with an 18-play, 93-yard scoring drive that ended with an 8-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jimmy Garopolo to tight end George Kittle for a 7-0 lead. The series chewed 11 minutes and three seconds off the clock.
Stafford was intercepted a second time by Ward on the ensuing drive after his pass bounced off Higbee's hands and into Ward's, who returned the pick 27 yards for a touchdown to increase San Francisco's lead to 14-0.
Thanks to a 29-yard completion to Kupp on the ensuing drive, Stafford was able to bounce back and get the Rams on the board with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Higbee to cut the Rams' deficit to seven early in the second quarter.
However, the 49ers again mounted another long, clock-draining scoring drive, one that ended with an 8-yard rushing touchdown by wide receiver Deebo Samuel to put them back up by 14 with 5:24 left in the first half. The 91-yard scoring drive almost didn't happen – the Rams made a stop on 3rd and 2 from the 49ers 17-yard line, but an offsides penalty against Los Angeles kept the drive alive.
Similar to the previous touchdown scoring drive, a big play in the passing game put the Rams in position to score. However, they wouldn't come away with points. Reaching the 49ers 17-yard line, the Rams faked the field goal attempt but were unable to convert as punter Johnny Hekker's pass to tight end Kendall Blanton was completed short of the first down.
Kicker Robbie Gould's 50-yard field goal with 4:38 left in the third quarter extended the 49ers' lead to 24-7. Garoppolo found Samuel for a 40-yard touchdown pass with 11:07 left in the game to make it 31-7.
On the ensuing drive, Rams reached the 49ers 11-yard line. Forced to go for it on fourth down, they were unable to convert after Stafford's pass intended for wide receiver Van Jefferson fell incomplete with 6:05 remaining.
The Rams added a 37-yard field goal by kicker Matt Gay to make it 31-10 with 3:48 left.