Game Recap: Carson Wentz's late touchdown run, 2-point completion to Tutu Atwell lifts Rams to 21-20 road win over 49ers in Week 18

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Thanks to a timely touchdown run by quarterback Carson Wentz and timely stops by the defense, the Rams (10-7) defeated the 49ers 21-20 on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

The victory ensured the Rams retained possession of the No. 6 seed and means they take on the No. 3 seed Lions in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs. It also snapped a 9-game regular season losing streak to San Francisco (12-5).

Wentz completed 17 of 24 pass attempts for 163 yards with two touchdowns against one interception; his 12-yard rushing touchdown and ensuing 2-point completion to wide receiver Tutu Atwell in the fourth quarter was the go-ahead score that gave the Rams their first lead of the game with 4:56 remaining. Wentz had 17 carries for 56 yards and one touchdown on the ground overall to finish as the Rams' leading rusher.

The 49ers got the ball back with 55 seconds left at the Rams' 22 yard line as the Rams clung to that 1-point lead, but defensive end Desjuan Johnson's sack-fumble and outside linebacker Byron Young's subsequent recovery gave the Rams the ball back. With the 49ers out of timeouts, Wentz was able to take a knee to run out the final 25 seconds to secure the win.

Wide receiver Puka Nacua broke the NFL record for receptions and receiving yards with his four catches for 41 yards on Sunday; he also caught a touchdown in the victory.

Here is the complete game recap:

The 49ers took an early 7-0 lead on a 1-yard touchdown run by running back Elijah Mitchell on the opening drive, but the Rams answered on the ensuing series with a 19-yard touchdown pass from Wentz to Nacua to tie the game 7-7.

San Francisco regained the lead on a 1-yard touchdown run by quarterback Sam Darnold with 6:59 remaining in the second quarter.

A missed 38-yard field goal attempt by 49ers kicker Jake Moody gave the Rams the ball back at their own 28 with 4:19 left in the first half, but the Rams couldn't come away with points on the following possession.

The 49ers extended their lead to 20-7 on a 5-yard touchdown pass from Darnold to wide receiver Ronnie Bell with 16 seconds in the first half – Moody missed the extra point attempt – and took that 13-point lead into halftime.

An 8-yard touchdown pass from Wentz to wide receiver Tyler Johnson cut the Rams' deficit to 7 – kicker Brett Maher missed the ensuing extra point attempt – with 4:45 to go in the third quarter.

Wentz's 12-yard touchdown on a QB draw late in the fourth quarter, and ensuing 2-point completion to Atwell, gave the Rams a 21-20 lead with 4:56 remaining.