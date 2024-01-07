Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Joe Noteboom and Tyler Higbee among Rams' inactives for Week 18 at 49ers

Jan 07, 2024 at 12:23 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – As expected, quarterback Matthew Stafford, wide receiver Cooper Kupp, running back Kyren Williams, linebacker Ernest Jones IV, offensive lineman Joe Noteboom (foot) and tight end Tyler Higbee shoulder) are inactive for today's game against the 49ers at Levi's Stadium (1:25 p.m. PT, FOX).

Stafford, Kupp, Williams, Jones and Donald were all Not Injury Related - Coach's Decision.

For the 49ers, wide receiver Jauan Jennings is inactive after being listed as questionable.

Below are the inactives for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

QB Matthew Stafford

WR Cooper Kupp

RB Kyren Williams

LB Ernest Jones IV

OL Joe Noteboom

TE Tyler Higbee

DT Aaron Donald

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

QB Brock Purdy

DT Arik Armstead

RB Christian McCaffrey

S Tashaun Gipson

S Ji'Ayir Brown

CB Ambry Thomas

WR Jauan Jennings

