Joe Noteboom and Tyler Higbee among Rams' inactives for Week 18 at 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – As expected, quarterback Matthew Stafford, wide receiver Cooper Kupp, running back Kyren Williams, linebacker Ernest Jones IV, offensive lineman Joe Noteboom (foot) and tight end Tyler Higbee shoulder) are inactive for today's game against the 49ers at Levi's Stadium (1:25 p.m. PT, FOX).
Stafford, Kupp, Williams, Jones and Donald were all Not Injury Related - Coach's Decision.
For the 49ers, wide receiver Jauan Jennings is inactive after being listed as questionable.
Below are the inactives for both teams.
LOS ANGELES RAMS
QB Matthew Stafford
WR Cooper Kupp
RB Kyren Williams
LB Ernest Jones IV
OL Joe Noteboom
TE Tyler Higbee
DT Aaron Donald
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
QB Brock Purdy
DT Arik Armstead
RB Christian McCaffrey
S Tashaun Gipson
S Ji'Ayir Brown
CB Ambry Thomas
WR Jauan Jennings
