Game Recap: Rams fall to 49ers 24-9 on Monday Night Football

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – The Rams (2-2, 1-1 NFC West) fell to the 49ers 24-9 Monday night at Levi's Stadium.

The Rams held the 49ers (2-2, 2-0) to a field goal at the top of the fourth quarter to keep it their deficit a one-possession game at 17-9, but were forced to punt on the ensuing series after going 3-and-out. The 49ers had a chance to extend their lead to 20-9 following the change of possession, but kicker Robbie Gould's 42-yard field goal attempt missed wide left.

Four plays later, the Rams reached the 49ers 44-yard line, then Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford's pass intended for wide receiver receiver Cooper Kupp was intercepted by 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga and returned 52 yards for a touchdown, giving the 49ers a 24-9 lead with 6:22 remaining that they would not relinquish.

Here is the complete game recap:

The Rams struck first with a 39-yard field goal by kicker Matt Gay on the opening drive, but the 49ers responded on the ensuing possession with a 32-yard touchdown run by running back Jeff Wilson to take a 7-3 lead with 2:46 left in the first quarter.