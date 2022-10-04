Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Game Recap: Rams fall to 49ers 24-9 on Monday Night Football

Oct 03, 2022 at 08:03 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – The Rams (2-2, 1-1 NFC West) fell to the 49ers 24-9 Monday night at Levi's Stadium.

The Rams held the 49ers (2-2, 2-0) to a field goal at the top of the fourth quarter to keep it their deficit a one-possession game at 17-9, but were forced to punt on the ensuing series after going 3-and-out. The 49ers had a chance to extend their lead to 20-9 following the change of possession, but kicker Robbie Gould's 42-yard field goal attempt missed wide left.

Four plays later, the Rams reached the 49ers 44-yard line, then Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford's pass intended for wide receiver receiver Cooper Kupp was intercepted by 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga and returned 52 yards for a touchdown, giving the 49ers a 24-9 lead with 6:22 remaining that they would not relinquish.

Here is the complete game recap:

The Rams struck first with a 39-yard field goal by kicker Matt Gay on the opening drive, but the 49ers responded on the ensuing possession with a 32-yard touchdown run by running back Jeff Wilson to take a 7-3 lead with 2:46 left in the first quarter.

After the teams traded punts on back-to-back possessions, the Rams reached the 49ers 9-yard line but were forced to settle for a 29-yard field goal by Gay, cutting the 49ers' lead to 7-6 with 6:22 left in the first half.

GAME PHOTOS: Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers Week 4 at Levi's Stadium on Monday Night Football

The 49ers responded with a 57-yard catch-and-run touchdown by wide receiver Deebo Samuel to extend their lead to 14-6 nearly four minutes later, a lead they would also take into halftime. Rookie defensive back Derion Kendrick attempted to make a play on the ball but just missed.

Los Angeles reached the San Francisco 7-yard line late in the third quarter, but was forced to settle for another field goal by Gay. This time, it was from 26 yards out and cut San Francisco's lead to five.

Facing a 3rd and goal from their own 1-yard line, the 49ers thought they extended their lead to 12 on a 1-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to tight end George Kittle, but the pass was ruled incomplete by the officials moments later. Thus, the 49ers, were forced to settle for a 25-yard field goal, making it 17-9 with 14:56 remaining.

The 49ers had a chance to expand their lead to 20-9 midway through the fourth quarter, but were unable to as Gould's 42-yard field goal attempt missed wide left.

Trailing 17-9 with a chance to potentially tie, the Rams reached 49ers territory but saw their deficit grow to 15 as Hufanga picked off Stafford and returned the interception 52 yards for a touchdown with 6:22 remaining.

On the following series, the Rams reached the 49ers 24, but Stafford fumbled on a sack-fumble on 3rd and 10 and it was recovered by the 49ers. The officials upheld the original call of a fumble upon further review.

The 49ers were forced to punt on the possession after the turnover, but the 45 seconds remaining when the Rams got the ball back left them without enough time to make a rally.

