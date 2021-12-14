Game Recap: Rams defeat Cardinals 30-23 in Monday Night Football thriller

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Missing six of 22 starters?

Not a problem for the Rams.

Playing without starting center Brian Allen, running back Darrell Henderson Jr., right tackle Rob Havenstein, cornerback Jalen Ramsey, tight end Tyler Higbee and cornerback Dont'e Deayon, the Rams overcame those absences with a strong complementary performance across all three phases for a pivotal 30-23 win over the Cardinals Monday night at State Farm Stadium.

Los Angeles (9-4, 2-2 NFC West) was helped by a sharp performance from its offense, a pair of takeaways by its defense leading directly to points and another reliable performance by kicker Matt Gay﻿.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford completed 23 of 30 pass attempts for 287 yards and three touchdowns, connecting with wide receivers Van Jefferson﻿, Odell Beckham Jr. and Cooper Kupp on each of those scores. For Kupp, his performance (13 receptions, 123 yards, one touchdown) moved him past 5,000 career receiving yards, while Jefferson (two receptions, 58 yards in addition to touchdown) and Beckham (six catches, 77 yards in addition to touchdown) each caught their third touchdown in as many games.

Defensive lineman Aaron Donald paced L.A.'s defense with a dominant performance, finishing with five total tackles, three sacks, two QB hits and one pass breakup against Arizona (10-3, 4-1). Outside linebacker Leonard Floyd added a team-high 8 total tackles, plus one interception, one QB hit and two pass breakups, while linebacker Ernest Jones notched his second career interception and six total tackles.

Meanwhile, Gay made all three of his field goal attempts – including a season-long 55-yarder – and all three of his extra point attempts.

Here is the complete game recap:

Donald sacked Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray on the first play of the game, but a 13-yard run by running back James Conner and 14-yard catch by tight end Zach Ertz quickly made up for the six-yard loss and a false-start penalty. A 17-yard catch by wide receiver A.J. Green set up Arizona at the Los Angeles 35, but L.A. held it to a 53-yard field goal by kicker Matt Prater for an early 3-0 Arizona lead.

Meanwhile, the Rams quickly went 3-0 on their first offensive series, with the ensuing punt fair-caught by Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore at their own 33. The Cardinals reached the Rams 4-yard line, but Donald putting pressure on Murray and tipping his pass led to an interception at the goal line by Jones, who returned it 31 yards to the Rams own 32-yard line.