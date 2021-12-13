Brian Allen and Terrell Lewis inactive for Monday Night Football at Cardinals

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Rams offensive lineman Brian Allen (knee) and outside linebacker Terrell Lewis (back) are inactive for tonight's game against the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium (5:15 p.m. pacific time on ESPN, fans can also watch locally on ABC7).
The rest of the Rams' inactives include quarterback Bryce Perkins, outside linebacker Chris Garrett and offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum Jr..
Defensive back Grant Haley, running back Javian Hawkins, defensive back Kareem Orr, tight end Jared Pinkney and wide receiver Brandon Powell – all of whom were activated from the practice squad as COVID-19 replacements on Monday afternoon – are active for Los Angeles.
Additionally, guard Jeremiah Kolone, who was activated from the practice squad as a standard elevation Monday afternoon, is active for Los Angeles. Under a rule created in 2020, teams are allowed to elevate up to two players from their practice squad to their game-day roster the day before the game per week. After the game, the players can return to the practice squad without being exposed to waivers. Each player on the practice squad can be elevated a maximum of two times; if a team wants to add him to the active roster after that, it must sign him to the active roster. This is Kolone's first elevation.
For the Cardinals, quarterback Trace McSorley, long snapper Beau Brinkley, offensive lineman Josh Miles, and defensive lineman Zach Kerr are all inactive.
Below are the inactives for both teams.
LOS ANGELES RAMS
QB Bryce Perkins
OLB Chris Garrett
OLB Terrell Lewis
OL Brian Allen
OL Tremayne Anchrum Jr.
ARIZONA CARDINALS
QB Trace McSorley
LS Beau Brinkley
OL Josh Miles
DL Zach Kerr