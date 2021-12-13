Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams place Jalen Ramsey and Tyler Higbee on Reserve/COVID-19 list, activate Justin Hollins from Injured Reserve

Dec 13, 2021 at 12:49 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

GLENDALE, Ariz. – The Los Angeles Rams have placed cornerback Jalen Ramsey and tight end Tyler Higbee on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, making them unavailable to play in tonight's against the Cardinals (5:15 p.m. pacific time, ESPN nationally and ABC7 locally).

They join running back Darrell Henderson Jr.﻿, offensive lineman Rob Havenstein and cornerback Dont'e Deayon﻿, who were all placed on the list over the weekend.

Per agreed-upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not allowed to comment on a player's medical status other than referring to roster status. Being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list is for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been in close contact with an infected person or persons.

The Rams also activated linebacker Justin Hollins from Injured Reserve and activated defensive back Grant Haley, running back Javian Hawkins, defensive back Kareem Orr, tight end Jared Pinkney and wide receiver Brandon Powell from the practice squad as COVID-19 replacements on Monday afternoon. Guard Jeremiah Kolone was also activated from the practice squad as a standard elevation ahead of Monday Night Football.

