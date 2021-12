Rams place Jalen Ramsey and Tyler Higbee on Reserve/COVID-19 list, activate Justin Hollins from Injured Reserve

GLENDALE, Ariz. – The Los Angeles Rams have placed cornerback Jalen Ramsey and tight end Tyler Higbee on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, making them unavailable to play in tonight's against the Cardinals (5:15 p.m. pacific time, ESPN nationally and ABC7 locally).

They join running back Darrell Henderson Jr., offensive lineman Rob Havenstein and cornerback Dont'e Deayon, who were all placed on the list over the weekend.

Per agreed-upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not allowed to comment on a player's medical status other than referring to roster status. Being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list is for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been in close contact with an infected person or persons.