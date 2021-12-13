Rams place Jalen Ramsey and Tyler Higbee on Reserve/COVID-19 list, activate Justin Hollins from Injured Reserve

GLENDALE, Ariz. – The Los Angeles Rams have placed cornerback Jalen Ramsey and tight end Tyler Higbee on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, making them unavailable to play in tonight's against the Cardinals (5:15 p.m. pacific time, ESPN nationally and ABC7 locally).

They join running back Darrell Henderson Jr.﻿, offensive lineman Rob Havenstein and cornerback Dont'e Deayon﻿, who were all placed on the list over the weekend.

Per agreed-upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not allowed to comment on a player's medical status other than referring to roster status. Being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list is for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been in close contact with an infected person or persons.