Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Presented by

Game Recap: Rams fall to Cardinals 37-20

Oct 03, 2021 at 04:10 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The Rams were dealt their first loss of the season on Sunday, falling to the Cardinals 37-20 at SoFi Stadium.

Starting after missing Week 3 against the Bucs with a rib injury, running back Darrell Henderson Jr. recorded 14 carries for 89 yards for Los Angeles (3-1) in its loss to Arizona (4-0).

Quarterback Matthew Stafford completed 26 of 41 pass attempts for 280 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Wide receivers Van Jefferson and Robert Woods were on the receiving end of Stafford's pair touchdown passes; Jefferson finished with six catches for 90 yards in addition to the score, while Woods had four catches for 48 yards.

Safety Taylor Rapp posted a team-high 12 total tackles, while defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day added eight total tackles and one sack. Outside linebackers Leonard Floyd and Terrell Lewis each chipped in a sack as well.

Here is the complete game recap, powered by Cedars-Sinai:

Helped by a 20-yard completion to Jefferson and an 18-yard completion to Higbee, the Rams opened the game scoring first with a 42-yard field goal by kicker Matt Gay for an early 3-0 lead.

After a 3-and-out by the Cardinals punctuated by Floyd sacking Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray for a 14-yard loss, the Rams looked to expand their lead with a deep shot downfield from Stafford to Jackson, but Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy jumped in front of the underthrown ball for the interception. Arizona then capitalized on the takeaway with a 41-yard touchdown pass from Murray to wide receiver A.J. Green to take a 7-3 lead over Los Angeles with 5:50 left in the first quarter.

Riding runs of 15, nine and 15 yards by Henderson on the following series, the Rams answered the Cardinals' touchdown with a 14-yard touchdown pass from Stafford to Jefferson to regain the lead, 10-7. However, the Cardinals responded with another touchdown on the ensuing series – a 14-yard pass from Murray to tight end Maxx Williams – to regain the lead 14-10 early in the second quarter.

Trailing by four, the Rams committed their second turnover of the game via a fumble by running back Sony Michel that was recovered by the Cardinals at the Rams 21 yard line. Aided by an 18-yard scramble to convert on 3rd and 16 from the Rams 27, the Cardinals also capitalized on that turnover with a 1-yard touchdown run by running back James Conner to go up 21-10.

A 22-yard field goal by Gay with 3:22 left in the first half cut the Rams' deficit to eight, but the Cardinals milked the remaining time with a field goal-scoring drive to take a 24-13 lead into halftime.

Receiving the second half kickoff, Arizona opened the third quarter extending their lead to 14 with a 55-yard field goal by Prater.

Los Angeles reached Arizona territory on the ensuing series, but couldn't answer as Gay's 46-yard field goal attempt missed wide right. Its deficit grew to 21 late in the third quarter with a 1-yard touchdown run by Conner.

The Rams were on the doorstep of potentially making it a two-possession game on the ensuing possession, reaching the Cardinals 1-yard line. However, forced to go for it on 4th and goal for the 1, they were unable to convert after Stafford's pass intended for tight end Tyler Higbee fell incomplete.

A 23-yard field goal by Prater extended Arizona's lead to 37-13 with 3:38 left in the game.

Stafford connected with Woods for a 14-yard touchdown pass with 1:14 left to cut the Rams' deficit to 17.

Related Content

news

Week 4 Preview: Rams kick off division play with undefeated showdown vs. Cardinals

In this week's preview, J.B. Long marvels at the stellar start to Cooper Kupp's season, examines how Matthew Stafford and the Rams offense can succeed against a formidable Cardinals defense, and looks at how Aaron Donald and the Rams defense can keep a red hot Kyler Murray in check.
news

First Look: Rams and Cardinals square off in battle of undefeated NFC West teams in Week 4

An early preview of Sunday's Week 4 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. 
news

Cam Akers and Van Jefferson finish rookie seasons strong

Rams rookie running back Cam Akers and wide receiver Van Jefferson may have offered a glimpse of what's to come with their performances in Saturday's divisional round playoff game against the Packers. 
news

From the Podium: Rams react to 32-18 divisional round loss to Packers

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Jared Goff, defensive lineman Michael Brockers, safety John Johnson III and offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth's postgame virtual media sessions. 
news

Game Recap: Rams fall to Packers 32-18 in divisional round of playoffs

Despite strong efforts by quarterback Jared Goff and a pair of rookies, the Rams' season ends with a 32-18 divisional round loss to the No. 1-seed Packers. 
news

Rams head to Green Bay with NFC Champ berth at stake

In this week's game preview, presented By Cedars-Sinai, J.B. Long dissects the matchup between Jalen Ramsey and Davante Adams, breaks down if weather will be a factor on the Frozen Tundra, and details what trends may be in play when the best scoring defense squares off against the best scoring offense on Saturday.
news

From the Podium: Rams talk preparation for divisional round game against Packers

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive lineman Aaron Donald, defensive lineman Michael Brockers and offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell's Wednesday virtual media sessions. 
news

Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers: How to watch, listen and live stream

How to watch, listen to and live stream the Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers divisional round playoff game on Saturday, January 16, 2021. 
news

Opposing View: Packers head coach Matt LaFleur on coaching against "great friend" and Rams head coach Sean McVay 

Between Washington and Los Angeles, Matt LaFleur and Sean McVay worked together for a combined five years. They'll face off as head coaches for the first time in Saturday's divisional round playoff game between the Packers and Rams. 
news

From the Podium: Rams look ahead to Saturday's divisional round playoff game vs. Packers

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, wide receiver Robert Woods, running back Cam Akers and defensive coordinator Brandon Staley's Tuesday virtual media sessions. 
news

First Look: Rams head to Green Bay to take on Packers in divisional round

An early preview of Saturday's divisional round playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers. 
Advertising