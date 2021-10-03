Game Recap: Rams fall to Cardinals 37-20

Trailing by four, the Rams committed their second turnover of the game via a fumble by running back Sony Michel that was recovered by the Cardinals at the Rams 21 yard line. Aided by an 18-yard scramble to convert on 3rd and 16 from the Rams 27, the Cardinals also capitalized on that turnover with a 1-yard touchdown run by running back James Conner to go up 21-10.

A 22-yard field goal by Gay with 3:22 left in the first half cut the Rams' deficit to eight, but the Cardinals milked the remaining time with a field goal-scoring drive to take a 24-13 lead into halftime.

Receiving the second half kickoff, Arizona opened the third quarter extending their lead to 14 with a 55-yard field goal by Prater.

Los Angeles reached Arizona territory on the ensuing series, but couldn't answer as Gay's 46-yard field goal attempt missed wide right. Its deficit grew to 21 late in the third quarter with a 1-yard touchdown run by Conner.

The Rams were on the doorstep of potentially making it a two-possession game on the ensuing possession, reaching the Cardinals 1-yard line. However, forced to go for it on 4th and goal for the 1, they were unable to convert after Stafford's pass intended for tight end Tyler Higbee fell incomplete.

A 23-yard field goal by Prater extended Arizona's lead to 37-13 with 3:38 left in the game.