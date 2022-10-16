Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Game Recap: Rams get back into win column before bye week with 24-10 victory over Panthers

Oct 16, 2022 at 04:55 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Behind touchdowns from wide receiver Allen Robinson II, wide receiver Ben Skowronek, running back Darrell Henderson Jr. and a stout defensive performance, the Rams (3-3) defeated the Panthers 24-10 Sunday afternoon at SoFi Stadium.

Robinson's touchdown was his second of the season. In addition to the score, he finished with five catches for 63 yards overall – both single game season-highs.

Meanwhile, Skowronek scored the first of his NFL career on a 17-yard sweep that helped the Rams regain the lead late in the third quarter. And Henderson's 2-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter helped give the Rams additional separation from the Panthers late in the contest.

The Panthers threatened to make it a one-possession game reaching the Rams' 7-yard line with 2:25 remaining, but Rams safety Nick Scott intercepted backup quarterback Jacob Eason's tipped pass to end the drive.

Carolina managed just 203 yards of total offense – the bulk of which was accounted for by running back Christian McCaffrey's 158 yards from scrimmage – and was 2 for 10 on third down.

The Rams offensive line suffered another injury, as left tackle Joe Noteboom was carted off the field early in the second quarter with an ankle injury. Initially ruled doubtful to return, he would be downgraded to out early in the third quarter.

Here is the complete game recap, presented by Cedars-Sinai:

A 42-yard field goal by kicker Eddie Pineiro on the opening drive gave the Panthers an early 3-0 lead.

Stafford connected with Robinson on a 5-yard passing touchdown to give the Rams a 7-3 lead with 3:34 remaining in the first half; the scoring drive took nearly eight minutes off the clock. However, the Panthers regained the lead 96 seconds later when cornerback Donte Jackson intercepted Matthew Stafford's pass intended for Kupp and returned it 30 yards for a touchdown to make it 10-7 Carolina.

Los Angeles reached the Carolina 3-yard line with 4:38 remaining in the third quarter, but was forced to settle for a 21-yard field goal by Matt Gay to tie it 10-10.

A 17-yard run on a sweep by wide receiver Ben Skowronek with 11 seconds left in the third quarter gave L.A. the lead back 17-10, and that lead expanded to 14 with a 2-yard touchdown run by running back Darrell Henderson Jr. midway through the fourth quarter.

The Panthers threatened late in the fourth quarter, when a 49-yard catch-and-run by McCaffrey brought them to the Rams 17. Five plays later, backup quarterback Jacob Eason was intercepted by Scott in the endzone after Scott hauled in the tipped pass by Jones.

Taking over following the takeaway, Los Angeles was able to drain the remaining 2 minutes and 25 seconds to secure the victory.

GAME PHOTOS: Rams vs. Carolina Panthers Week 6 at SoFi Stadium | Allen Robinson II touchdown, Jalen Ramsey sack & more

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Carolina Panthers at SoFi Stadium in Week 6 of the 2022 season. Take a look at photos of wide receiver Allen Robinson II's touchdown, defensive back Jalen Ramsey's sack & more from the matchup!

