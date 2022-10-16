Game Recap: Rams get back into win column before bye week with 24-10 victory over Panthers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Behind touchdowns from wide receiver Allen Robinson II, wide receiver Ben Skowronek, running back Darrell Henderson Jr. and a stout defensive performance, the Rams (3-3) defeated the Panthers 24-10 Sunday afternoon at SoFi Stadium.

Robinson's touchdown was his second of the season. In addition to the score, he finished with five catches for 63 yards overall – both single game season-highs.

Meanwhile, Skowronek scored the first of his NFL career on a 17-yard sweep that helped the Rams regain the lead late in the third quarter. And Henderson's 2-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter helped give the Rams additional separation from the Panthers late in the contest.

The Panthers threatened to make it a one-possession game reaching the Rams' 7-yard line with 2:25 remaining, but Rams safety Nick Scott intercepted backup quarterback Jacob Eason's tipped pass to end the drive.

Carolina managed just 203 yards of total offense – the bulk of which was accounted for by running back Christian McCaffrey's 158 yards from scrimmage – and was 2 for 10 on third down.

The Rams offensive line suffered another injury, as left tackle Joe Noteboom was carted off the field early in the second quarter with an ankle injury. Initially ruled doubtful to return, he would be downgraded to out early in the third quarter.

Here is the complete game recap, presented by Cedars-Sinai:

A 42-yard field goal by kicker Eddie Pineiro on the opening drive gave the Panthers an early 3-0 lead.