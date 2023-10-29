Game Recap: Rams fall to Cowboys 43-20 at AT&T Stadium

The Rams answered with with a 33-yard field goal attempt by Havrisik to cut their deficit to four with 5:22 remaining in the first quarter.

Despite a sack resulting for a 10-yard loss on third down, the Cowboys still managed to convert a 58-yard field goal attempt to make it 10-3 Dallas with 43 seconds left in the first quarter. Then, Stafford's first pass on the ensuing drive was intercepted and returned 30 yards for a touchdown by cornerback DaRon Bland to extend the Cowboys' lead to 17-3.

A pair of special teams miscues by the Rams then led directly to another nine points for the Cowboys. After Stafford was sacked on third down, punter Ethan Evans' punt was blocked out of the endzone for a safety. Then, wide receiver KaVontae Turpin returned the ensuing free kick by Evans 63 yards, which effectively set up a 10-yard touchdown pass from Prescott to wide receiver CeeDee Lamb two plays later to make it 26-3 Cowboys with 12:50 left in the second quarter.