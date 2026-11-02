Game Recap: Rams defeat Chargers 24-9 for second-straight win

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Thanks to a pair of timely takeaways by their defense and more efficient, explosive and efficient running from running back Blake Corum and Kyren Williams, the Rams (4-4) defeated the Chargers 24-9 on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

Safety Quentin Lake and cornerback Trent McDuffie each recorded an interception in the win; both of those takeaways set up drives that led to 10 of the Rams' 24 points. Corum, meanwhile, helped the Rams grow their lead at the start of the second half with a 23-yard touchdown run – at the end of a series that began with him getting four straight carries for 32 rushing yards.

Corum had 11 carries for 73 yards and one touchdown in the win over the Chargers (0-7), Williams 16 for 56 and one touchdown as the Rams overcame a sluggish first half. At halftime, the Rams had possessed the ball just three times and did not have a single first down.

The Rams had two kickers active for this game: Brandon McManus, who continued to handle field goals and extra points, and Joshua Karty, who was elevated from the practice squad and exclusively handled kickoffs. Two of those kickoffs were short of the landing zone, spotting the ball at the 40-yard line for the Chargers. The two that made it into the landing zone did not get returned past the 30.

Jake McQuaide served as the Rams' long snapper with Joe Cardona (ankle) inactive.

Cornerback Jaylen Watson left the game with a shoulder injury with 9:13 left in the 3rd quarter; he was questionable to return before being downgraded to out. McDuffie sustained a back injury late in the third quarter and was questionable to return.

Here is the complete game recap, presented by Verizon:

Though the Rams forced a 3-and-out on the opening drive, they gave the ball back after Stafford's pass intended for Konata Mumpfield was intercepted by Chargers CB Tarheeb Still. That pick came after a false start penalty on tight end Tyler Higbee that turned a 3rd-and-1 to a 3rd-and-6.

However, another Chargers 3-and-out meant no points came off the turnover.