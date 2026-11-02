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Game Recap: Rams defeat Chargers 24-9 for second-straight win

Nov 01, 2026 at 04:10 PM
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Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Thanks to a pair of timely takeaways by their defense and more efficient, explosive and efficient running from running back Blake Corum and Kyren Williams, the Rams (4-4) defeated the Chargers 24-9 on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

Safety Quentin Lake and cornerback Trent McDuffie each recorded an interception in the win; both of those takeaways set up drives that led to 10 of the Rams' 24 points. Corum, meanwhile, helped the Rams grow their lead at the start of the second half with a 23-yard touchdown run – at the end of a series that began with him getting four straight carries for 32 rushing yards.

Corum had 11 carries for 73 yards and one touchdown in the win over the Chargers (0-7), Williams 16 for 56 and one touchdown as the Rams overcame a sluggish first half. At halftime, the Rams had possessed the ball just three times and did not have a single first down.

The Rams had two kickers active for this game: Brandon McManus, who continued to handle field goals and extra points, and Joshua Karty, who was elevated from the practice squad and exclusively handled kickoffs. Two of those kickoffs were short of the landing zone, spotting the ball at the 40-yard line for the Chargers. The two that made it into the landing zone did not get returned past the 30.

Jake McQuaide served as the Rams' long snapper with Joe Cardona (ankle) inactive.

Cornerback Jaylen Watson left the game with a shoulder injury with 9:13 left in the 3rd quarter; he was questionable to return before being downgraded to out. McDuffie sustained a back injury late in the third quarter and was questionable to return.

Here is the complete game recap, presented by Verizon:

Though the Rams forced a 3-and-out on the opening drive, they gave the ball back after Stafford's pass intended for Konata Mumpfield was intercepted by Chargers CB Tarheeb Still. That pick came after a false start penalty on tight end Tyler Higbee that turned a 3rd-and-1 to a 3rd-and-6.

However, another Chargers 3-and-out meant no points came off the turnover.

A 46-yard interception return by Lake set up the Rams at the Chargers 19, though the drive stalled and the Rams settled for a 30-yard field goal by Brandon McManus to take a 3-0 early with 5:42 left in the first quarter.

A 34-yard field goal by Dicker on the ensuing series tied the game 3-3 late in the first quarter. Dicker then converted a 46-yard field goal attempt to give the Chargers a 6-3 lead early in the second quarter.

A 41-yard field goal by Dicker made it 9-3 Chargers late in the second quarter, but the Rams answered with a 1-yard touchdown run by Kyren Williams to take a 10-9 lead with 19 seconds left in the first half. The run was set up by a 40-yard completion from Stafford to wide receiver Tutu Atwell.

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Leaning heavily on Corum on the opening drive of the second half, his 23-yard touchdown run to cap that series extended the Rams' lead to 17-9. The Rams called four-consecutive Corum runs to start the drive, and by the end of it he had five carries for 55 yards on that series alone after just three carries for eight yards in the first half.

McDuffie's interception on a Justin Herbert pass intended for tight end Charlie Kolar was returned 26 yards to the Chargers 22, setting up an 18-yard screen pass from Stafford to Puka Nacua that Nacua took to the endzone for a touchdown and gave the Rams a 24-9 lead with 3:41 left in the third quarter.

A scoreless fourth quarter only saw the Chargers threaten when they reached the Rams 24 with under seven minutes to play, but their 4th down attempt from that spot failed after Herbert's completion to tight end Orande Gadsden was short of the line to gain.

GAME PHOTOS: Rams face Los Angeles Chargers for Week 8 at SoFi Stadium

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Los Angeles Chargers for Week 8 at SoFi Stadium. Take a look at photos from the matchup!

Tight end Max Klare (86) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Tight end Max Klare (86) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver Alex Bachman (11) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide receiver Alex Bachman (11) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Running back Kyren Williams (23) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Running back Kyren Williams (23) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive back Quentin Lake (37) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive back Quentin Lake (37) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive back Quentin Lake (37) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive back Quentin Lake (37) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Carrie Giordano /Los Angeles Rams)
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Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Carrie Giordano /Los Angeles Rams)

Carrie Giordano /Los Angeles Rams
Kicker Brandon McManus (19) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Kicker Brandon McManus (19) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive back Kam Curl (3) and Defensive lineman Braden Fiske (55) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive back Kam Curl (3) and Defensive lineman Braden Fiske (55) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive lineman Aaron Donald (99) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive lineman Aaron Donald (99) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive back Jaylen Watson (35) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive back Jaylen Watson (35) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Outside linebacker Byron Young (0) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Outside linebacker Byron Young (0) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive back Jaylen Watson (35) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Cassie Serrano /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive back Jaylen Watson (35) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Cassie Serrano /Los Angeles Rams)

Cassie Serrano /Los Angeles Rams
during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Cassie Serrano /Los Angeles Rams)
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during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Cassie Serrano /Los Angeles Rams)

Cassie Serrano /Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Wide Receiver Tutu Atwell (8) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide Receiver Tutu Atwell (8) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Wide Receiver Tutu Atwell (8) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide Receiver Tutu Atwell (8) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Wide Receiver Tutu Atwell (8) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide Receiver Tutu Atwell (8) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Linebacker Omar Speights (48) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Carrie Giordano /Los Angeles Rams)
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Linebacker Omar Speights (48) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Carrie Giordano /Los Angeles Rams)

Carrie Giordano /Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Running back Kyren Williams (23) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Carrie Giordano /Los Angeles Rams)
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Running back Kyren Williams (23) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Carrie Giordano /Los Angeles Rams)

Carrie Giordano /Los Angeles Rams
Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Running back Kyren Williams (23) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Running back Kyren Williams (23) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Running back Kyren Williams (23) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Carrie Giordano /Los Angeles Rams)
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Running back Kyren Williams (23) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Carrie Giordano /Los Angeles Rams)

Carrie Giordano /Los Angeles Rams
Running back Kyren Williams (23) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Carrie Giordano /Los Angeles Rams)
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Running back Kyren Williams (23) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Carrie Giordano /Los Angeles Rams)

Carrie Giordano /Los Angeles Rams
Running back Kyren Williams (23) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Ryan Hadji /Los Angeles Rams)
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Running back Kyren Williams (23) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Ryan Hadji /Los Angeles Rams)

Ryan Hadji /Los Angeles Rams/Ryan Hadji
Running back Kyren Williams (23) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Running back Kyren Williams (23) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Running back Kyren Williams (23) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Carrie Giordano /Los Angeles Rams)
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Running back Kyren Williams (23) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Carrie Giordano /Los Angeles Rams)

Carrie Giordano /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive back Jaylen Watson (35) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Cassie Serrano /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive back Jaylen Watson (35) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Cassie Serrano /Los Angeles Rams)

Cassie Serrano /Los Angeles Rams
Offensive lineman Kevin Dotson (69) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Offensive lineman Kevin Dotson (69) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Running back Blake Corum (24) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Running back Blake Corum (24) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Running back Blake Corum (24) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Cassie Serrano /Los Angeles Rams)
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Running back Blake Corum (24) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Cassie Serrano /Los Angeles Rams)

Cassie Serrano /Los Angeles Rams
Running back Blake Corum (24) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Running back Blake Corum (24) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Running back Blake Corum (24) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Running back Blake Corum (24) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Running back Blake Corum (24) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Running back Blake Corum (24) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Kicker Brandon McManus (19) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Kicker Brandon McManus (19) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Cassie Serrano /Los Angeles Rams)
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during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Cassie Serrano /Los Angeles Rams)

Cassie Serrano /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive back Trent McDuffie (22) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Will Navarro /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive back Trent McDuffie (22) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Will Navarro /Los Angeles Rams)

Will Navarro /Los Angeles Rams
during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Cassie Serrano /Los Angeles Rams)
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during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Cassie Serrano /Los Angeles Rams)

Cassie Serrano /Los Angeles Rams
during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Cassie Serrano /Los Angeles Rams)
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during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Cassie Serrano /Los Angeles Rams)

Cassie Serrano /Los Angeles Rams
during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive back Emmanuel Forbes Jr (1) and Defensive back Trent McDuffie (22) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Will Navarro /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive back Emmanuel Forbes Jr (1) and Defensive back Trent McDuffie (22) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Will Navarro /Los Angeles Rams)

Will Navarro /Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Cassie Serrano /Los Angeles Rams)
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during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Cassie Serrano /Los Angeles Rams)

Cassie Serrano /Los Angeles Rams
during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Carrie Giordano /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Carrie Giordano /Los Angeles Rams)

Carrie Giordano /Los Angeles Rams
during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Cassie Serrano /Los Angeles Rams)
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during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Cassie Serrano /Los Angeles Rams)

Cassie Serrano /Los Angeles Rams
during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Linebacker Nate Landman (53) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Linebacker Nate Landman (53) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Outside linebacker Josiah Stewart (10) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Outside linebacker Josiah Stewart (10) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Outside linebacker Josiah Stewart (10) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Cassie Serrano /Los Angeles Rams)
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Outside linebacker Josiah Stewart (10) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Cassie Serrano /Los Angeles Rams)

Cassie Serrano /Los Angeles Rams
Outside linebacker Josiah Stewart (10) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Outside linebacker Josiah Stewart (10) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive lineman Aaron Donald (99) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Cassie Serrano /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive lineman Aaron Donald (99) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Cassie Serrano /Los Angeles Rams)

Cassie Serrano /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive back Quentin Lake (37) and Defensive back Emmanuel Forbes Jr (1) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive back Quentin Lake (37) and Defensive back Emmanuel Forbes Jr (1) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Head Coach Sean McVay and Defensive back Quentin Lake (37) after the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Head Coach Sean McVay and Defensive back Quentin Lake (37) after the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Running back Blake Corum (24) and Defensive back Quentin Lake (37) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Running back Blake Corum (24) and Defensive back Quentin Lake (37) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Outside linebacker Byron Young (0) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Outside linebacker Byron Young (0) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive lineman Aaron Donald (99) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive lineman Aaron Donald (99) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive back Jaylen Watson (35) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive back Jaylen Watson (35) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Tight end Davis Allen (87) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Tight end Davis Allen (87) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive back Kam Curl (3) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive back Kam Curl (3) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Rams players during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Rams players during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Running back Blake Corum (24) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Running back Blake Corum (24) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Kicker Josh Karty (16) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Kicker Josh Karty (16) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver Jordan Whittington (88) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide receiver Jordan Whittington (88) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Running back Blake Corum (24) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Running back Blake Corum (24) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Running back Kyren Williams (23) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Running back Kyren Williams (23) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
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