Joe Cardona and Colby Parkinson among Rams' inactives for Week 8 vs. Chargers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams long snapper Joe Cardona (ankle) and tight end Colby Parkinson (rib) are inactive for today's game against the Chargers at SoFi Stadium (1:05 p.m. PT, FOX).

With Cardona inactive, Jake McQuaide – who was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday – is up as the Rams' long snapper.

Parkinson was listed as questionable on Friday's injury report, while Cardona was listed as doubtful.

Also inactive for the Rams are quarterback Ty Simpson (emergency third quarterback), offensive lineman Bill Murray, offensive lineman Keagen Trost and outside linebacker Desjuan Johnson.

For the Chargers, cornerbacks Rodney Shelley and Donte Jackson are inactive after being listed as questionable with hamstring injuries.

Below are the inactives for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

15 QB Ty Simpson (emergency 3rd QB)

49 LS Joe Cardona (ankle)

66 OL Bill Murray

79 OL Keagen Trost

84 TE Colby Parkinson (rib)

94 OLB Desjuan Johnson

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

24 CB Rodney Shelley (hamstring)

26 CB Donte Jackson (hamstring)

33 DB Deane Leonard (concussion)

74 G Kayode Awosika (Fibula)

82 WR Theo Wease