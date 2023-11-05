Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Game Recap: Rams fall to Packers 20-3 at Lambeau Field

Nov 05, 2023 at 01:08 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

GREEN BAY, Wisc. – The Rams (3-6) fell to the Packers 20-3 on Sunday at Lambeau Field.

Lucas Havrisik's 52-yard field goal in the first half represented the only points of the contest for Los Angeles, which had only 160 yards of total offense in the loss as Green Bay (4-5) outscored L.A. 13-0 in the second half.

With Matthew Stafford (right thumb) inactive, Brett Rypien got the start at quarterback for the Rams and completed 13 of 28 pass attempts for 130 yards with an interception. Wide receiver Puka Nacua reached 64 receptions on the season to set a new single-season, franchise rookie record, surpassing Cooper Kupp's 62 in 2017.

Defensively, nose tackle Kobie Turner recorded his first career full sack, while defensive tackle Aaron Donald added a sack to mark his 10th-straight season with at least five.

Here is the complete game recap:

Though the two teams played a scoreless first quarter, a Rypien fumble recovered by Green Bay late in that period set the Packers up at the Rams 41 yard line. Six plays later, Jones' 3-yard touchdown run gave Green Bay a 7-0 lead early in the second quarter.

Havrisik's 52-yard field goal gave the Rams their first points and cut their deficit to four with 1:42 left in the first half.

Defensive back Ahkello Witherspoon's fumble recovery on the first play of the second half set the Rams up at their own 42, but they were unable to come away with points on the ensuing possession.

Related Links

Shortly thereafter, defensive back Jordan Fuller forced a fumble that was recovered and returned 9 yards by defensive back Duke Shelley to set the Rams up at the Packers 36. But the Rams again failed to come away with points after Havrisik's 49-yard field goal attempt with 6:29 left in the third quarter missed wide right.

The Packers added a 26-yard field goal by Carlson to go up 10-3 with 2:10 left in the third quarter.

The Rams went for it on 4th and 2 from the Packers 47 at the beginning of the fourth quarter, but the conversion was unsuccessful.

Rypien's interception led to a Green Bay scoring drive that began at midfield and ended with a 34-yard field goal by Carlson to make it 13-3 Packers with 9:08 remaining. A 20-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jordan Love to tight end Luke Musgrave made it 20-3 with 3:46 remaining.

GAME PHOTOS: Rams face Green Bay Packers in Week 9 at Lambeau Field

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Week 9 of the 2023 season. Take a look at photos from the matchup!

Related Content

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Brett Rypien react to Rams' Week 9 loss to Packers in Green Bay

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Brett Rypien's postgame presss conferences following the team's Week 9 road loss to the Packers at Lambeau Field. 
news

Matthew Stafford, Rob Havenstein and Ernest Jones among Rams' inactives for Week 9 at Packers

A look at the inactives for Sunday's Week 9 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.
news

Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers: How to watch, listen to and live stream Week 9 regular season matchup

How to watch, listen to and live stream Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 5, 2023. 
news

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the Packers in Week 9: Pass protection and run game in focus

Here are 3 Keys to the Los Angeles Rams winning their Week 9 regular season road game against the Green Bay Packers, powered by The Wallace Firm. 
news

Ya no está Aaron Rodgers y no hará frío: los Rams necesitan ganar en Lambeau Field con o sin Matthew Stafford | Vista previa del partido

Los Ángeles, cuyo rećord no refleja su desempeño luego de media temporada, se mide a unosPackers apagados en su ataque y en plena racha perdedora
news

Injury Report 11/3: Ernest Jones and Hunter Long out for Week 9 at Packers; Matthew Stafford, Rob Havenstein, Larrell Murchison, Cobie Durant and Puka Nacua questionable

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 9 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.
news

Rams & Packers duel at Lambeau in Week 9 | Game Preview

J.B. Long previews a pivotal matchup between two of the youngest teams in the League, details how the Rams will look to end a couple of streaks in Green Bay, and looks ahead to what's in store for the Rams following a Week 10 bye.
news

With expanded role, Quentin Lake continuing to gain trust from Rams coaching staff

Defensive back Quentin Lake is earning more opportunities within the Rams' secondary in Year 2.
news

Brett Rypien will be ready if called upon

As Rams take as much time as possible to have quarterback Matthew Stafford be ready for Packers, Brett Rypien is preparing as if he'll start. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Brett Rypien, Aaron Donald, Mike LaFleur, Raheem Morris and Cooper Kupp preview Week 9 at Packers

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Brett Rypien's Wednesday press conferences as they continue their preparation for Sunday's game against the Packers at Lambeau Field.
news

Rams sign QB Dresser Winn to practice squad

The Los Angeles Rams have added a third quarterback, signing Dresser Winn to their practice squad. 
Advertising