Game Recap: Rams fall to Packers 20-3 at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY, Wisc. – The Rams (3-6) fell to the Packers 20-3 on Sunday at Lambeau Field.

Lucas Havrisik's 52-yard field goal in the first half represented the only points of the contest for Los Angeles, which had only 160 yards of total offense in the loss as Green Bay (4-5) outscored L.A. 13-0 in the second half.

With Matthew Stafford (right thumb) inactive, Brett Rypien got the start at quarterback for the Rams and completed 13 of 28 pass attempts for 130 yards with an interception. Wide receiver Puka Nacua reached 64 receptions on the season to set a new single-season, franchise rookie record, surpassing Cooper Kupp's 62 in 2017.

Defensively, nose tackle Kobie Turner recorded his first career full sack, while defensive tackle Aaron Donald added a sack to mark his 10th-straight season with at least five.

Here is the complete game recap:

Though the two teams played a scoreless first quarter, a Rypien fumble recovered by Green Bay late in that period set the Packers up at the Rams 41 yard line. Six plays later, Jones' 3-yard touchdown run gave Green Bay a 7-0 lead early in the second quarter.