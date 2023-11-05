Game Recap: Rams fall to Packers 20-3 at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY, Wisc. – The Rams (3-6) fell to the Packers 20-3 on Sunday at Lambeau Field.
Lucas Havrisik's 52-yard field goal in the first half represented the only points of the contest for Los Angeles, which had only 160 yards of total offense in the loss as Green Bay (4-5) outscored L.A. 13-0 in the second half.
With Matthew Stafford (right thumb) inactive, Brett Rypien got the start at quarterback for the Rams and completed 13 of 28 pass attempts for 130 yards with an interception. Wide receiver Puka Nacua reached 64 receptions on the season to set a new single-season, franchise rookie record, surpassing Cooper Kupp's 62 in 2017.
Defensively, nose tackle Kobie Turner recorded his first career full sack, while defensive tackle Aaron Donald added a sack to mark his 10th-straight season with at least five.
Though the two teams played a scoreless first quarter, a Rypien fumble recovered by Green Bay late in that period set the Packers up at the Rams 41 yard line. Six plays later, Jones' 3-yard touchdown run gave Green Bay a 7-0 lead early in the second quarter.
Havrisik's 52-yard field goal gave the Rams their first points and cut their deficit to four with 1:42 left in the first half.
Defensive back Ahkello Witherspoon's fumble recovery on the first play of the second half set the Rams up at their own 42, but they were unable to come away with points on the ensuing possession.
Shortly thereafter, defensive back Jordan Fuller forced a fumble that was recovered and returned 9 yards by defensive back Duke Shelley to set the Rams up at the Packers 36. But the Rams again failed to come away with points after Havrisik's 49-yard field goal attempt with 6:29 left in the third quarter missed wide right.
The Packers added a 26-yard field goal by Carlson to go up 10-3 with 2:10 left in the third quarter.
The Rams went for it on 4th and 2 from the Packers 47 at the beginning of the fourth quarter, but the conversion was unsuccessful.
Rypien's interception led to a Green Bay scoring drive that began at midfield and ended with a 34-yard field goal by Carlson to make it 13-3 Packers with 9:08 remaining. A 20-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jordan Love to tight end Luke Musgrave made it 20-3 with 3:46 remaining.
