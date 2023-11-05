Matthew Stafford, Rob Havenstein and Ernest Jones among Rams' inactives for Week 9 at Packers

GREEN BAY, Wisc. – Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (right thumb), offensive lineman Rob Havenstein (calf) and linebacker Ernest Jones IV (knee) are officially inactive for today's game against the Packers at Lambeau Field (10 a.m. PT, FOX).
Also inactive for Los Angeles are running back Myles Gaskin, offensive lineman Zach Thomas and defensive end Earnest Brown IV.
For the Packers, linebacker Quay Walker (groin) and safety Rudy Ford (calf) are inactive after being listed as questionable heading into the contest.
Below are the inactives for both teams.
LOS ANGELES RAMS
QB Matthew Stafford
RB Myles Gaskin
LB Ernest Jones
OL Zach Thomas
OL Rob Havenstein
DE Earnest Brown IV
GREEN BAY PACKERS
LB Quay Walker
S Rudy Ford
LB Brenton Cox Jr.
T Caleb Jones
WR Samori Toure
