Rams News

Matthew Stafford, Rob Havenstein and Ernest Jones among Rams' inactives for Week 9 at Packers

Nov 05, 2023 at 08:42 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

GREEN BAY, Wisc. – Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (right thumb), offensive lineman Rob Havenstein (calf) and linebacker Ernest Jones IV (knee) are officially inactive for today's game against the Packers at Lambeau Field (10 a.m. PT, FOX). 

Also inactive for Los Angeles are running back Myles Gaskin, offensive lineman Zach Thomas and defensive end Earnest Brown IV.

For the Packers, linebacker Quay Walker (groin) and safety Rudy Ford (calf) are inactive after being listed as questionable heading into the contest. 

Below are the inactives for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

QB Matthew Stafford

RB Myles Gaskin

LB Ernest Jones

OL Zach Thomas

OL Rob Havenstein

DE Earnest Brown IV

GREEN BAY PACKERS

LB Quay Walker

S Rudy Ford

LB Brenton Cox Jr.

T Caleb Jones

WR Samori Toure

Advertising