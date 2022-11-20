Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Game Recap: Rams fall to Saints 27-20

Nov 20, 2022 at 12:58 PM
NEW ORLEANS – The Rams (3-7) fell to the Saints 27-20 on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome.

While the Rams held a 14-10 halftime lead, the Saints (4-7) would outscore them 17-6 in the second half to come away with the victory.

Los Angeles rushed for a season-high 148 yards, wide receiver Tutu Atwell caught his first career touchdown (62 yards) and wide receiver Allen Robinson II caught his third touchdown of the season, but as has been the story of the season, the injuries continued to mount.

Rams starting left tackle Ty Nsekhe left the game with 5:29 remaining in the second quarter with an ankle injury and was questionable to return. He was replaced by Bobby Evans. Starting defensive linemen A'Shawn Robinson sustained a knee injury in the first half and was questionable to return.

Additionally, starting quarterback Matthew Stafford walked back to the Rams locker room late in the third quarter after being evaluated in the blue medical tent following a third-down sack with 9:38 remaining in the third quarter and was evaluated for a concussion. Prior to exiting the game, Stafford completed 11 of 18 passes for 159 yards and two touchdowns.

Stafford was replaced by Bryce Perkins, who completed 5 of 10 passes for 64 yards and rushed five times for 39 yards. John Wolford (neck) was inactive.

Here is the complete game recap:

The Saints reached the Rams' 13 late in the first quarter, but a timely pass breakup in the endzone by safety Taylor Rapp, followed by back-to-back sacks by defensive lineman Greg Gaines (loss of 8 yards) and outside linebacker Leonard Floyd (loss of 7), forced New Orleans to settle for a 46-yard field goal to put it up 3-0.

Los Angeles answered quickly, with Stafford firing a 62-yard touchdown pass to Atwell to give the Rams a 7-3 lead.

A 14-yard touchdown pass from Dalton to tight end Juwan Johnson gave the Saints the lead back 10-7 with 12:11 left in the second quarter. The Rams later regained the lead 14-10 on a 6-yard touchdown pass from Stafford to Robinson just before halftime.

The Saints opened the second half with gains of 18, 13, 15 and 18 yards en route to regaining the lead 17-14 on a 7-yard touchdown pass from Dalton to wide receiver Jarvis Landry. They extended that lead to 24-14 on a 53-yard touchdown pass from Dalton to wide receiver Chris Olave with 5:47 remaining in the second half.

After getting sacked on 3rd down, Stafford was evaluated in the blue medical tent, then walked back to the locker room and was evaluated for a concussion.

With Bryce Perkins taking over at quarterback, the Rams managed to reach the Saints 15-yard line, but the drive stalled there and forced them to settle for a 33-yard field goal by kicker Matt Gay to cut their deficit to seven early in the fourth quarter.

The Saints responded on the ensuing drive with a 25-yard field goal to increase their lead to 27-17 with 9:06 remaining.

After that, the Rams had three chances to make it a one possession game, but each series ended with them punting. The last of those opportunities came with 1:34 remaining, and the Rams reached the Saints 40 with 11 seconds left and got a 58-yard field goal from kicker Matt Gay. However, the ensuing onside kick with six seconds remaining was unsuccessful.

Advertising