Game Recap: Rams fall to Saints 27-20

NEW ORLEANS – The Rams (3-7) fell to the Saints 27-20 on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome.

While the Rams held a 14-10 halftime lead, the Saints (4-7) would outscore them 17-6 in the second half to come away with the victory.

Los Angeles rushed for a season-high 148 yards, wide receiver Tutu Atwell caught his first career touchdown (62 yards) and wide receiver Allen Robinson II caught his third touchdown of the season, but as has been the story of the season, the injuries continued to mount.

Rams starting left tackle Ty Nsekhe left the game with 5:29 remaining in the second quarter with an ankle injury and was questionable to return. He was replaced by Bobby Evans. Starting defensive linemen A'Shawn Robinson sustained a knee injury in the first half and was questionable to return.

Additionally, starting quarterback Matthew Stafford walked back to the Rams locker room late in the third quarter after being evaluated in the blue medical tent following a third-down sack with 9:38 remaining in the third quarter and was evaluated for a concussion. Prior to exiting the game, Stafford completed 11 of 18 passes for 159 yards and two touchdowns.

Stafford was replaced by Bryce Perkins, who completed 5 of 10 passes for 64 yards and rushed five times for 39 yards. John Wolford (neck) was inactive.

Here is the complete game recap:

The Saints reached the Rams' 13 late in the first quarter, but a timely pass breakup in the endzone by safety Taylor Rapp, followed by back-to-back sacks by defensive lineman Greg Gaines (loss of 8 yards) and outside linebacker Leonard Floyd (loss of 7), forced New Orleans to settle for a 46-yard field goal to put it up 3-0.