Game Recap: Rams rally to defeat Ravens 20-19 for fifth-straight win 

Wide receiver Cooper Kupp set the Rams' franchise single-season record for receiving yards in the win, his 95 yards giving him 1,829 on the year and moving him past Isaac Bruce's 1,781 in 1995. With a touchdown catch in addition to his six receptions and 95 receiving yards, Kupp became just the second player in NFL history with 1,700 (or 1,800) receiving yards and 15 receiving touchdowns in a single season, joining Jerry Rice (1995).

Stafford completed 26 of 35 pass attempts for 309 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, plus a lost fumble. Michel posted 19 carries for 74 yards in addition to his touchdown.

Here is the complete game recap:

The Ravens reached the Rams 40 on the opening series, but Donald's third-down tackle for loss forced them to punt, with the ensuing punt downed at the Rams 4-yard line. The Rams managed to put kicker Matt Gay in position for a 56-yard field goal attempt via three consecutive completions from Stafford to Higbee for a total of 44 yards, but Gay missed wide right for only his second miss this season.

The Rams forced the Ravens to punt near midfield again, but were once again backed up deep in their own territory. This time, Stafford threw an interception which was returned by safety Chuck Clark and returned 18 yards for a touchdown to put the Ravens up 7-0 with 1:58 left in the first quarter.

Stafford was intercepted a second time by Clark early in the second quarter, when Clark lept into the air and snatched a deep pass intended for Beckham at the Baltimore 4-yard line. Helped by a 15-yard scramble on 4th and 1 from the Los Angeles 23 to keep the change-of-possession drive alive, Baltimore capitalized on the turnover with a 22-yard field goal by kicker Justin Tucker to increase its lead to 10-0 with 3:44 left in the first half.