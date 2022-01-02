Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Leonard Floyd active, Cam Akers and Terrell Lewis among Rams' inactives for Week 17 at Ravens

Jan 02, 2022 at 08:39 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

BALTIMORE – Rams running back ﻿Cam Akers﻿ is officially inactive for today's game against the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium (10 a.m. pacific time, FOX).

Besides Akers, Los Angeles' inactives also include quarterback ﻿Bryce Perkins﻿, safety ﻿JuJu Hughes﻿, outside linebacker ﻿Chris Garrett﻿, outside linebacker ﻿Terrell Lewis﻿, offensive lineman ﻿AJ Jackson﻿ and offensive lineman ﻿Tremayne Anchrum Jr.﻿.

Meanwhile, outside linebacker ﻿Leonard Floyd﻿ is active for L.A. after initially entering the game as questionable. And, as expected based on Rams head coach Sean McVay's comments this week, defensive lineman ﻿Greg Gaines﻿ and safety ﻿Taylor Rapp﻿ are also active.

For the Ravens, quarterback Lamar Jackson is among their inactives.

Below are the inactives for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

QB Bryce Perkins

RB Cam Akers

S JuJu Hughes

OLB Chris Garrett

OLB Terrell Lewis

OL Alaric Jackson

OL Tremayne Anchrum Jr.

BALTIMORE RAVENS

QB Lamar Jackson

WR James Proche III

CB Anthony Averett

G Ben Powers

WR Miles Boykin

OLB Pernell McPhee

OLB Odafe Oweh

Related Content

news

3 Keys to winning for the Rams against the Ravens

Here are 3 Keys to the Los Angeles Rams winning their Week 17 game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, powered by The Wallace Firm.
news

Si los Rams ganan a los malheridos Ravens, el título del Oeste podría ser cuestión de horas

Los Ángeles, que se fue invicto en el mes de diciembre para clasificar a los playoffs, inicia el 2022 ante un rival que viene de permitir 525 yardas por pase.
news

Top Rams News: What experts are saying about Rams-Ravens in Week 17

Previews, predictions and other coverage from local and national media ahead of Sunday's Week 17 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings. 
news

Injury Report 12/31: Taylor Rapp, Greg Gaines and Leonard Floyd questionable for Week 17 at Ravens; Rapp and Gaines expected to play

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 17 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.
news

Week 17 Preview: Rams head to Baltimore carrying December momentum into the new year

With a chance to clinch the NFC West in Week 17, J.B. Long highlights how the defense helped the Rams to a perfect record in December, highlights how playing in the early window has actually benefited Los Angeles, and defines how a "finish what we started" attitude is fueling the Rams heading into the postseason.
news

Cam Akers' return to practice amazes Rams teammates, coaches

Rams running back Cam Akers has done the seemingly improbable returning to practice five months after tearing his Achilles. The work ethic to get to this point has impressed, and even provided a boost, to his teammates and coaches. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Raheem Morris, Kevin O'Connell, Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey preview Week 17 at Ravens

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, defensive lineman ﻿Aaron Donald﻿ and defensive back ﻿Jalen Ramsey's Thursday press conferences as they continue their preparation for Week 17 against the Ravens. 
news

Greg Gaines emerging on Rams defensive line

Third-year pro Greg Gaines has become a valuable piece to the Rams' defensive line this season.
news

Aaron Donald named December's NFC Defensive Player of the Month

Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald has been named NFC Defensive Player of the Month for December.
news

Rams WR Brandon Powell on his punt return touchdown, Matthew Stafford's thoughtfulness, & more on Rams Revealed

J.B. Long is joined by Los Angeles Rams WR Brandon Powell to talk about his 61-yard punt return, playing with QB Matthew Stafford & more on Rams Revealed Ep. 80.
news

Sony Michel helping power Rams' push toward postseason

The Rams finished the month of December undefeated, and it wasn't a coincidence that Sony Michel's efforts correlated with that success. 
Advertising