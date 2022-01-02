Leonard Floyd active, Cam Akers and Terrell Lewis among Rams' inactives for Week 17 at Ravens

BALTIMORE – Rams running back Cam Akers is officially inactive for today's game against the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium (10 a.m. pacific time, FOX).
Besides Akers, Los Angeles' inactives also include quarterback Bryce Perkins, safety JuJu Hughes, outside linebacker Chris Garrett, outside linebacker Terrell Lewis, offensive lineman AJ Jackson and offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum Jr..
Meanwhile, outside linebacker Leonard Floyd is active for L.A. after initially entering the game as questionable. And, as expected based on Rams head coach Sean McVay's comments this week, defensive lineman Greg Gaines and safety Taylor Rapp are also active.
For the Ravens, quarterback Lamar Jackson is among their inactives.
Below are the inactives for both teams.
LOS ANGELES RAMS
QB Bryce Perkins
RB Cam Akers
S JuJu Hughes
OLB Chris Garrett
OLB Terrell Lewis
OL Alaric Jackson
OL Tremayne Anchrum Jr.
BALTIMORE RAVENS
QB Lamar Jackson
WR James Proche III
CB Anthony Averett
G Ben Powers
WR Miles Boykin
OLB Pernell McPhee
OLB Odafe Oweh