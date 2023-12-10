Game Recap: Rams fall to Ravens 37-31 in overtime in Baltimore

BALTIMORE – The Rams (6-7) fell to the Ravens 37-31 in overtime on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium, with Baltimore wide receiver Tylan Wallace's walk-off, 76-yard punt return for a touchdown the difference in the extra period.

Trailing 23-22 midway through the fourth quarter, quarterback Matthew Stafford fired a 5-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Demarcus Robinson to give Los Angeles a 28-23 lead with 4:41 remaining after the ensuing 2-point attempt was unsuccessful.

The Ravens (10-3) responded with a 21-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Lamar Jackson to wide receiver Zay Flowers, who also caught the ensuing 2-point attempt to give the Ravens a 31-28 lead with 1:16 remaining.

Highlighted by a 19-yard completion to Robinson and 34-yard completion to wide receiver Cooper Kupp, Stafford on the ensuing drive marched the Rams to the Ravens 18-yard line with 22 seconds left. Helped by Robinson breaking up a near-pick by Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey in the endzone, the Rams were able to settle for a 36-yard field goal by Lucas Havrisik with 7 seconds left to force overtime.

Both teams traded 3-and-outs at the onset of overtime; the Rams' punt after theirs being what Wallace took the distance. Wallace was returning the punt because Baltimore's regular punt punt returner, wide receiver Devin Duvernay, had been ruled out with a back injury.

Stafford finished 23 of 41 passing for 294 yards and 3 touchdowns in the loss, which ended a 3-game win streak for L.A. Kupp had 8 catches for 115 yards and 1 touchdown.

