Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Game Recap: Rams fall to Ravens 37-31 in overtime in Baltimore

Dec 10, 2023 at 01:51 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

BALTIMORE – The Rams (6-7) fell to the Ravens 37-31 in overtime on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium, with Baltimore wide receiver Tylan Wallace's walk-off, 76-yard punt return for a touchdown the difference in the extra period.

Trailing 23-22 midway through the fourth quarter, quarterback Matthew Stafford fired a 5-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Demarcus Robinson to give Los Angeles a 28-23 lead with 4:41 remaining after the ensuing 2-point attempt was unsuccessful.

The Ravens (10-3) responded with a 21-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Lamar Jackson to wide receiver Zay Flowers, who also caught the ensuing 2-point attempt to give the Ravens a 31-28 lead with 1:16 remaining.

Highlighted by a 19-yard completion to Robinson and 34-yard completion to wide receiver Cooper Kupp, Stafford on the ensuing drive marched the Rams to the Ravens 18-yard line with 22 seconds left. Helped by Robinson breaking up a near-pick by Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey in the endzone, the Rams were able to settle for a 36-yard field goal by Lucas Havrisik with 7 seconds left to force overtime.

Both teams traded 3-and-outs at the onset of overtime; the Rams' punt after theirs being what Wallace took the distance. Wallace was returning the punt because Baltimore's regular punt punt returner, wide receiver Devin Duvernay, had been ruled out with a back injury.

Stafford finished 23 of 41 passing for 294 yards and 3 touchdowns in the loss, which ended a 3-game win streak for L.A. Kupp had 8 catches for 115 yards and 1 touchdown.

Here is the complete recap:

The Rams leaned heavily on the run on their first offensive series, calling nine consecutive run plays – including a jet sweep to Puka Nacua – to make their way to the Ravens 9-yard line. However, after three consecutive incompletions by Stafford, they were forced to settle for a 27-yard field goal to gain an 3-0 lead late in the first quarter. Williams had 43 rushing yards on 7 carries on that drive alone, which lasted a little over 5 and a half minutes.

GAME PHOTOS: Rams face Baltimore Ravens in Week 14 at M&T Bank Stadium | Cooper Kupp & Davis Allen's TDs, Ahkello Witherspoon's INT & more

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 14 of the 2023 season. Take a look at photos from the matchup!

E_TOW38483
1 / 73
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW38543
2 / 73
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW38468
3 / 73
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW38394
4 / 73
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW38557
5 / 73
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW38434
6 / 73
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW38416
7 / 73
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW38676
8 / 73
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW38641
9 / 73
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_DCAM9642
10 / 73
Bryce Todd /LA RAMS
E_DCAM9689
11 / 73
Bryce Todd /LA RAMS
E_DCAM9678 1
12 / 73
Bryce Todd /LA RAMS
E_TOW38717
13 / 73
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW38721
14 / 73
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW39124
15 / 73
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW38835
16 / 73
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW39109
17 / 73
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW38875
18 / 73
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW38923
19 / 73
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW38750
20 / 73
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW39012
21 / 73
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW39186
22 / 73
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW19049
23 / 73
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW39372
24 / 73
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW39359
25 / 73
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW39222
26 / 73
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_DCAM9978
27 / 73
Bryce Todd /LA RAMS
E_TOW39344
28 / 73
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW39383
29 / 73
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW39291
30 / 73
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW39274
31 / 73
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW39212
32 / 73
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW39459
33 / 73
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_DC106252
34 / 73
Derek Campbell
E_DC106301
35 / 73
Derek Campbell
E_TOW39551
36 / 73
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_DC106329
37 / 73
Derek Campbell
E_TOW39564
38 / 73
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW39478
39 / 73
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW39700
40 / 73
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW39727
41 / 73
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW39641
42 / 73
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW39916
43 / 73
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW39952
44 / 73
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_DCAM0458
45 / 73
Bryce Todd /LA RAMS
E_TOW39777
46 / 73
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW30064
47 / 73
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW30006
48 / 73
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW19164
49 / 73
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_DCAM1085
50 / 73
Bryce Todd /LA RAMS
E_DCAM1373
51 / 73
Bryce Todd /LA RAMS
E_TOW30528
52 / 73
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW30637
53 / 73
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW30616
54 / 73
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW30666
55 / 73
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW30756
56 / 73
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW30786
57 / 73
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW30788
58 / 73
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW30873
59 / 73
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW30902
60 / 73
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_DC106589
61 / 73
Derek Campbell
E_DC106605
62 / 73
Derek Campbell
E_DC106737
63 / 73
Derek Campbell
E_DC106700
64 / 73
Derek Campbell
E_TOW31115
65 / 73
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW31130
66 / 73
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW31152
67 / 73
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW31139
68 / 73
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW31196
69 / 73
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW29467
70 / 73
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW29464
71 / 73
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW29501
72 / 73
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW29482
73 / 73
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

After punting on their first two possessions, the Ravens got on the board via a 54-yard touchdown pass from Jackson to  a wide-open tight end Isaiah Likely down the left sideline for a 7-3 lead by the end of the first quarter.

Thanks to an impressive sideline catch by Demarcus Robinson – plus an extra 15 yards via an unnecessary roughness penalty against Baltimore – Los Angeles was able to answer with a 6-yard touchdown pass from Stafford to Kupp to regain the lead 10-7 early in the second quarter.

Related Links

However, the Ravens had a response of their own with a 46-yard touchdown pass from Jackson to wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to regain the lead 14-10 with 9:40 left in the second quarter.

The Rams answered again, this time with a 7-yard touchdown pass from Stafford to tight end Davis Allen to regain the lead 17-14 with 5 minutes left in the first half.

On the ensuing series, defensive back Ahkello Witherspoon's interception and 17-yard return put the Rams at midfield with a chance to build their lead. Los Angeles turned the takeaway into a 51-yard field goal by Havrisik to extend their lead to 20-14 with 1:45 left in the first half.

The Ravens added a 31-yard field goal by kicker Justin Tucker to cut the Rams' lead to three at halftime.

A 47-yard Tucker field goal tied the game 20-20 with 10:02 left in the third quarter.

Jackson kicked the ball out of the endzone after an aborted snap – and with Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald giving chase – gave the Rams the lead again 22-20 with 5:54 left in the third quarter. However, the Rams were forced to punt after back-to-back negative plays from the Ravens 29-yard line.

Tucker's 33-yard field goal with 11:25 left in the fourth quarter regained the lead for the Ravens 23-22. On the ensuing series, wide receiver Puka Nacua dropped what would've been a big gain for a first down over the middle and the Rams were forced to punt two plays later.

Nacua made up for it later, though, with an incredible 23-yard diving catch that set up the go-ahead, late-fourth-quarter touchdown from Stafford to Robinson to give the Rams a 28-23 lead.

Jackson's 21-yard passing touchdown gave the Ravens the lead back 31-28, but Havrisik's 33-yard field goal attempt with 7 seconds left allowed the Rams to force overtime.

The Rams were forced to punt on their lone possession of overtime, and it was that punt Wallace took back for a touchdown to snap the Rams' 3-game losing streak.

Related Content

news

Mason Crosby and Tyler Higbee among Rams' inactives for Week 14 at Ravens

A look at the inactives for Sunday's Week 14 regular season game between the Rams and the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. 
news

Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens: How to watch, listen to and live stream Week 14 regular season matchup

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream Rams-Ravens on Sunday, December 10, 2023. 
news

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the Ravens in Week 14

Here are 3 Keys to the Rams winning their Week 14 regular season road game against the Ravens, powered by The Wallace Firm. 
news

Lamar Jackson, 'OBJ' y la lluvia esperan a los Rams en Baltimore para un examen de la más alta complejidad | Vista previa del partido

Los Rams tratarán de seguir enrachados y en busca de meterse a zona de playoffs al visitar a los Ravens, una de las grandes potencias de la NFL
news

Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams-Ravens in Week 14

Previews, predictions and other coverage from local and national media ahead of Sunday's game between the Rams and the Ravens in Baltimore. 
news

Injury Report 12/8: Tyler Higbee doubtful for Week 14 at Ravens; Michael Hoecht, Byron Young and Quentin Lake questionable

A look at the final injury report for Sunday's Week 14 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Baltimore Ravens. 
news

Rams preparing for weather, Lamar Jackson & a big challenge in Week 14 | Game Preview

J.B. Long breaks down the challenges Lamar Jackson poses for the Los Angeles Rams' defense, details an exciting matchup between two of the best rookie receivers, and looks ahead at what the Baltimore Rams have to do in order to come away with their fourth straight win in Week 14.
news

Puka Nacua's humility, enjoyment remain unchanged amid attention-getting rookie campaign

The fame brought on by his record-setting rookie season hasn't affected who Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua is. 
news

Mason Crosby 'grateful' for opportunity with Rams

Veteran kicker Mason Crosby reacts to signing to the Rams' practice squad. 
news

Rams Director of Strength and Conditioning Justin Lovett named Professional Strength and Conditioning Coach of the Year by NSCA

The National Strength and Conditioning Association announced Justin Lovett as its coach of the year at the professional level this week. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald, Mike LaFleur, Raheem Morris and Cooper Kupp preview Week 14 at Ravens

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford, defensive tackle Aaron Donald, offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur and defensive coordinator Raheem Morris' weekly press conferences as they continue their preparation for Sunday's game against the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.
Advertising