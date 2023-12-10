Mason Crosby and Tyler Higbee among Rams' inactives for Week 14 at Ravens

BALTIMORE – Rams kicker Mason Crosby and tight end Tyler Higbee (neck) are inactive for today's game against the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium (10 a.m. PT, FOX).
Higbee entered the game listed as doubtful.
Also inactive for Los Angeles are outside linebacker Ochaun Mathis, defensive back Quentin Lake (hamstring) and defensive end Earnest Brown IV. Lake was considered questionable heading into the contest.
For the Ravens, linebacker Malik Harrison (groin) is inactive after being listed as questionable.
Below are the inactives for both teams.
LOS ANGELES RAMS
K Mason Crosby
OLB Ochaun Mathis
DB Quentin Lake
OL Warren McClendon Jr.
TE Tyler Higbee
DE Earnest Brown IV
BALTIMORE RAVENS
CB Rock Ya-Sin
LB Malik Harrison
C Sam Mustipher
G Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu
QB Josh Johnson
