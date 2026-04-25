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READ: Rams select DL Tim Keenan III with 232nd overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft

Apr 25, 2026 at 03:11 PM
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Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The Rams selected Alabama defensive lineman Tim Keenan III with the 232nd overall pick in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

PHOTOS: Meet new Rams DL Tim Keenan III | 2026 NFL Draft

Take a look at photos of newly drafted Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Tim Keenan III from his time at Alabama.

Alabama defensive lineman Tim Keenan III (96) recovers a blocked punt by Oklahoma kicker Grayson Miller (43) during the first half in the first round of an NCAA College Football Playoff, Friday, Dec. 19, 2025, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)
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Alabama defensive lineman Tim Keenan III (96) recovers a blocked punt by Oklahoma kicker Grayson Miller (43) during the first half in the first round of an NCAA College Football Playoff, Friday, Dec. 19, 2025, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)

Nate Billings/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama defensive lineman Tim Keenan III (96) works on defense against Western Kentucky during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
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Alabama defensive lineman Tim Keenan III (96) works on defense against Western Kentucky during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama defensive lineman Tim Keenan III (96) reacts after a tackle during the first half an NCAA college football game against Auburn, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
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Alabama defensive lineman Tim Keenan III (96) reacts after a tackle during the first half an NCAA college football game against Auburn, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
American Team defensive tackle Tim Keenan III (96), of Alabama, during the first half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
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American Team defensive tackle Tim Keenan III (96), of Alabama, during the first half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
American Team defensive tackle Tim Keenan III (96), of Alabama, runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
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American Team defensive tackle Tim Keenan III (96), of Alabama, runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Tennessee running back Peyton Lewis (2) runs the ball past Alabama defensive lineman Tim Keenan III (96) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
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Tennessee running back Peyton Lewis (2) runs the ball past Alabama defensive lineman Tim Keenan III (96) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
American Team defensive tackle Tim Keenan III (96), of Alabama, runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
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American Team defensive tackle Tim Keenan III (96), of Alabama, runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Alabama defensive lineman Tim Keenan III (96) lines up for a play against South Florida during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
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Alabama defensive lineman Tim Keenan III (96) lines up for a play against South Florida during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama defensive lineman Tim Keenan III (18) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Alabama defensive lineman Tim Keenan III (18) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy
Former Alabama defensive lineman Tim Keenan III works in position drills at Alabama's NFL pro day, Wednesday, March 25, 2026, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
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Former Alabama defensive lineman Tim Keenan III works in position drills at Alabama's NFL pro day, Wednesday, March 25, 2026, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama defensive lineman Tim Keenan III (18) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Alabama defensive lineman Tim Keenan III (18) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy
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Keenan, 6-foot-1, 327 pounds, produced 16 tackles (three for loss) plus 2 sacks, one pass breakup, one forced fumble and one blocked kick across 12 starts the Crimson Tide last season. He missed the start of the 2025 season after sustaining a high ankle sprain in practice and undergoing tightrope surgery to fix it.

Across the two seasons prior, he had 40 tackles (7.5) for loss with 2.5 sacks and one pass breakup playing in all 13 games (12 starts) in 2024, and 38 tackles (1.5 for loss) with one sack and one pass breakup playing in all 14 games (13 starts) in 2023.

More to come on theRams.com.

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