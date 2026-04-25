READ: Rams select DL Tim Keenan III with 232nd overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The Rams selected Alabama defensive lineman Tim Keenan III with the 232nd overall pick in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
Take a look at photos of newly drafted Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Tim Keenan III from his time at Alabama.
Keenan, 6-foot-1, 327 pounds, produced 16 tackles (three for loss) plus 2 sacks, one pass breakup, one forced fumble and one blocked kick across 12 starts the Crimson Tide last season. He missed the start of the 2025 season after sustaining a high ankle sprain in practice and undergoing tightrope surgery to fix it.
Across the two seasons prior, he had 40 tackles (7.5) for loss with 2.5 sacks and one pass breakup playing in all 13 games (12 starts) in 2024, and 38 tackles (1.5 for loss) with one sack and one pass breakup playing in all 14 games (13 starts) in 2023.
More to come on theRams.com.