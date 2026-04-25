READ: Rams select WR CJ Daniels with 197th overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The Rams have selected Miami wide receiver CJ Daniels with the 197th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Take a look at photos of newly drafted Los Angeles Rams wide receiver CJ Daniels from his time at Miami.
Daniels caught 50 passes for 557 yards and seven touchdowns in 13 games (12 starts) for the Hurricanes last season, helping them to the national championship game. Prior to 2025, he played four seasons at Liberty, then transferred to LSU for one year before suiting up for Miami. Daniels is 24 years old and stands at 6-foot-2, 202 pounds.
In 2023, he was a Second-Team All-Conference USA selection who led Liberty in receptions (55), receiving yards (1,067) and receiving touchdowns (10).
The Rams traded pick 207, 251 and 252 to the Eagles to move up and select Daniels in the sixth round.
More to come on theRams.com.