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READ: Rams select WR CJ Daniels with 197th overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft

Apr 25, 2026 at 01:42 PM
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Wyatt Miller

Staff Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The Rams have selected Miami wide receiver CJ Daniels with the 197th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

PHOTOS: Meet new Rams WR CJ Daniels | 2026 NFL Draft

Take a look at photos of newly drafted Los Angeles Rams wide receiver CJ Daniels from his time at Miami.

Miami wide receiver CJ Daniels (7) runs to make a block against Mississippi during the second half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football playoff semifinal game, Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
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Miami wide receiver CJ Daniels (7) runs to make a block against Mississippi during the second half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football playoff semifinal game, Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Miami wide receiver CJ Daniels (7) attempts to catch a pass against Mississippi cornerback Chris Graves Jr. (32) during the second half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football playoff semifinal game, Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
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Miami wide receiver CJ Daniels (7) attempts to catch a pass against Mississippi cornerback Chris Graves Jr. (32) during the second half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football playoff semifinal game, Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Miami wide receiver CJ Daniels (7) evades a tackle by Indiana defensive back Jamari Sharpe (22) during the College Football Playoff national championship game, Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
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Miami wide receiver CJ Daniels (7) evades a tackle by Indiana defensive back Jamari Sharpe (22) during the College Football Playoff national championship game, Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Marta Lavandier/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Miami Hurricanes wide receiver CJ Daniels (7) makes a one handed catch for touchdown during an NCAA football game on Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025 in Miami. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
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Miami Hurricanes wide receiver CJ Daniels (7) makes a one handed catch for touchdown during an NCAA football game on Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025 in Miami. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2024. The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Miami wide receiver CJ Daniels (7) runs during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
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Miami wide receiver CJ Daniels (7) runs during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Lynne Sladky/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Miami wide receiver CJ Daniels (18) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Miami wide receiver CJ Daniels (18) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Miami wide receiver CJ Daniels (18) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
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Miami wide receiver CJ Daniels (18) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Miami wide receiver CJ Daniels (18) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
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Miami wide receiver CJ Daniels (18) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
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Daniels caught 50 passes for 557 yards and seven touchdowns in 13 games (12 starts) for the Hurricanes last season, helping them to the national championship game. Prior to 2025, he played four seasons at Liberty, then transferred to LSU for one year before suiting up for Miami. Daniels is 24 years old and stands at 6-foot-2, 202 pounds.

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In 2023, he was a Second-Team All-Conference USA selection who led Liberty in receptions (55), receiving yards (1,067) and receiving touchdowns (10).

The Rams traded pick 207, 251 and 252 to the Eagles to move up and select Daniels in the sixth round.

More to come on theRams.com.

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