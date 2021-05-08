Get to know Earnest Brown IV

The Rams used their sixth selection in the 2021 NFL Draft on Northwestern defensive lineman Earnest Brown IV, who was chosen in the fifth round, 174th overall.

Here's what you should know about him:

1) Multi-sport background

In addition to playing football, Brown was a captain for Denton (Texas) Billy Ryan High School's varsity basketball team, and also competed in shot put and discus events in track & field before committing to play football in college.

2) Has a "strong personality"

Unbeknownst to Brown until two rounds later, he would be reunited with former Northwestern teammate Ben Skowronek when the Rams drafted Skowronek with the 249th overall pick.

Recalling their time together with the Wildcats, Skowronek told reporters during his post-selection video conference that Brown was "a great kid" who had a "strong personality."