Get to know Earnest Brown IV

The Rams used their sixth selection in the 2021 NFL Draft on Northwestern defensive lineman Earnest Brown IV, who was chosen in the fifth round, 174th overall.
Here's what you should know about him:
1) Multi-sport background
In addition to playing football, Brown was a captain for Denton (Texas) Billy Ryan High School's varsity basketball team, and also competed in shot put and discus events in track & field before committing to play football in college.
2) Has a "strong personality"
Unbeknownst to Brown until two rounds later, he would be reunited with former Northwestern teammate Ben Skowronek when the Rams drafted Skowronek with the 249th overall pick.
Recalling their time together with the Wildcats, Skowronek told reporters during his post-selection video conference that Brown was "a great kid" who had a "strong personality."
"He was always dancing on the field, in the locker room," Skowronek said. "He's obviously a popular guy in the locker room, but on the field, he's a beast."
3) Sack dance a work in progress
In a March 17 article on TheSpun.com, Brown said he's still working on what his sack celebration at the next level will look like.
"I'm still learning a couple dance moves myself, so not yet," he told the outlet. "Stay tuned."
4) Spent time in California, but wasn't there for long
Brown said during his post-selection video conference that he was actually born in California and lived on the West Coast for six months before moving to Texas.
5) Helped tie a Northwestern Pat Fizgerald-era record with his selection
Brown getting selected by the Rams in the fifth round gave the Wildcats three players taken in this year's draft, tying with the 2010 draft for most selections during Fitzgerald's tenure as head coach.
Take a look at photos of defensive lineman Earnest Brown IV from his time at Northwestern.