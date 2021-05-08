Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Get to know Earnest Brown IV

May 08, 2021 at 09:00 AM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

The Rams used their sixth selection in the 2021 NFL Draft on Northwestern defensive lineman Earnest Brown IV, who was chosen in the fifth round, 174th overall.

Here's what you should know about him:

1) Multi-sport background

In addition to playing football, Brown was a captain for Denton (Texas) Billy Ryan High School's varsity basketball team, and also competed in shot put and discus events in track & field before committing to play football in college.

2) Has a "strong personality"

Unbeknownst to Brown until two rounds later, he would be reunited with former Northwestern teammate Ben Skowronek when the Rams drafted Skowronek with the 249th overall pick.

Recalling their time together with the Wildcats, Skowronek told reporters during his post-selection video conference that Brown was "a great kid" who had a "strong personality."

"He was always dancing on the field, in the locker room," Skowronek said. "He's obviously a popular guy in the locker room, but on the field, he's a beast."

3) Sack dance a work in progress

In a March 17 article on TheSpun.com, Brown said he's still working on what his sack celebration at the next level will look like.

"I'm still learning a couple dance moves myself, so not yet," he told the outlet. "Stay tuned."

4) Spent time in California, but wasn't there for long

Brown said during his post-selection video conference that he was actually born in California and lived on the West Coast for six months before moving to Texas.

5) Helped tie a Northwestern Pat Fizgerald-era record with his selection

Brown getting selected by the Rams in the fifth round gave the Wildcats three players taken in this year's draft, tying with the 2010 draft for most selections during Fitzgerald's tenure as head coach.

Related Links

PHOTOS: Meet DL Earnest Brown IV

Take a look at photos of defensive lineman Earnest Brown IV from his time at Northwestern.

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields (1) is pulled down by Northwestern defensive end Earnest Brown IV (99) during the second half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
1 / 22

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields (1) is pulled down by Northwestern defensive end Earnest Brown IV (99) during the second half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Northwestern University Football against Maryland Oct 24, 2020 in Evanston, Ill.
2 / 22

Northwestern University Football against Maryland Oct 24, 2020 in Evanston, Ill.

Stephen J. Carrera/S. J. Carrera, Inc. 2020
Northwestern's Earnest Brown IV, participates in the school's Pro Day football workout for NFL scouts Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
3 / 22

Northwestern's Earnest Brown IV, participates in the school's Pro Day football workout for NFL scouts Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Northwestern University Football against Illinois December 12, 2020 in Evanston, Ill
4 / 22

Northwestern University Football against Illinois December 12, 2020 in Evanston, Ill

Stephen J. Carrera/S. J. Carrera, Inc. 2020
Ohio State running back Trey Sermon (8) runs with the ball past Northwestern defensive end Earnest Brown IV (99) during the second half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
5 / 22

Ohio State running back Trey Sermon (8) runs with the ball past Northwestern defensive end Earnest Brown IV (99) during the second half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Northwestern's Earnest Brown IV runs in the 40 yard-dash during the school's Pro Day football workout for NFL scouts Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
6 / 22

Northwestern's Earnest Brown IV runs in the 40 yard-dash during the school's Pro Day football workout for NFL scouts Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Northwestern's Earnest Brown IV tries to block Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
7 / 22

Northwestern's Earnest Brown IV tries to block Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Northwestern University Football in Citrus Bowl 2021 in Orlando, FL January 1, 2021 at Camping World Stadium against Auburn University
8 / 22

Northwestern University Football in Citrus Bowl 2021 in Orlando, FL January 1, 2021 at Camping World Stadium against Auburn University

Stephen J. Carrera/S. J. Carrera, Inc. 2021
Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields (1) escapes pressure from Northwestern defensive end Earnest Brown IV during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
9 / 22

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields (1) escapes pressure from Northwestern defensive end Earnest Brown IV during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Northwestern University Football in Citrus Bowl 2021 in Orlando, FL January 1, 2021 at Camping World Stadium against Auburn University
10 / 22

Northwestern University Football in Citrus Bowl 2021 in Orlando, FL January 1, 2021 at Camping World Stadium against Auburn University

Stephen J. Carrera/S. J. Carrera, Inc. 2021
Northwestern defensive end Earnest Brown IV recovers an Auburn fumble during the second half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. Northwestern beat Auburn 35-19. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
11 / 22

Northwestern defensive end Earnest Brown IV recovers an Auburn fumble during the second half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. Northwestern beat Auburn 35-19. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Northwestern University Football against Iowa October 31, 2020 in Iowa City, IA in Kinnick Stadium.
12 / 22

Northwestern University Football against Iowa October 31, 2020 in Iowa City, IA in Kinnick Stadium.

Stephen J. Carrera/S. J. Carrera, Inc. 2020
Northwestern University Football against Illinois December 12, 2020 in Evanston, Ill
13 / 22

Northwestern University Football against Illinois December 12, 2020 in Evanston, Ill

Stephen J. Carrera/S. J. Carrera, Inc. 2020
Northwestern University Football in Citrus Bowl 2021 in Orlando, FL January 1, 2021 at Camping World Stadium against Auburn University
14 / 22

Northwestern University Football in Citrus Bowl 2021 in Orlando, FL January 1, 2021 at Camping World Stadium against Auburn University

Stephen J. Carrera/S. J. Carrera, Inc. 2021
Northwestern University Football in Citrus Bowl 2021 in Orlando, FL January 1, 2021 at Camping World Stadium against Auburn University
15 / 22

Northwestern University Football in Citrus Bowl 2021 in Orlando, FL January 1, 2021 at Camping World Stadium against Auburn University

Stephen J. Carrera/S. J. Carrera, Inc. 2021
Northwestern University Football against Maryland Oct 24, 2020 in Evanston, Ill.
16 / 22

Northwestern University Football against Maryland Oct 24, 2020 in Evanston, Ill.

Stephen J. Carrera/S. J. Carrera, Inc. 2020
Northwestern University Football against Iowa October 31, 2020 in Iowa City, IA in Kinnick Stadium.
17 / 22

Northwestern University Football against Iowa October 31, 2020 in Iowa City, IA in Kinnick Stadium.

Stephen J. Carrera/S. J. Carrera, Inc. 2020
Northwestern University Football against Nebraska November 7, 2020 in Evanston, Ill
18 / 22

Northwestern University Football against Nebraska November 7, 2020 in Evanston, Ill

Stephen J. Carrera/S. J. Carrera, Inc. 2020
Northwestern University football against Michigan State November 28, 2020 in East Lansing, MI
19 / 22

Northwestern University football against Michigan State November 28, 2020 in East Lansing, MI

Stephen J. Carrera/S. J. Carrera, Inc. 2020
Northwestern University football against Michigan State November 28, 2020 in East Lansing, MI
20 / 22

Northwestern University football against Michigan State November 28, 2020 in East Lansing, MI

Stephen J. Carrera/S. J. Carrera, Inc. 2020
Northwestern University Football against Iowa October 31, 2020 in Iowa City, IA in Kinnick Stadium.
21 / 22

Northwestern University Football against Iowa October 31, 2020 in Iowa City, IA in Kinnick Stadium.

Stephen J. Carrera/S. J. Carrera, Inc. 2020
Northwestern University Football against Purdue November 14, 2020 in West Lafayette, Ind.
22 / 22

Northwestern University Football against Purdue November 14, 2020 in West Lafayette, Ind.

Stephen J. Carrera/S. J. Carrera, Inc. 2020
