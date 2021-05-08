Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Get to know Jacob Harris

May 07, 2021 at 05:30 PM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

The Rams used their fifth selection in the 2021 NFL Draft on UCF tight end ﻿Jacob Harris﻿, who was chosen in the fourth round, 141st overall.

Here's what you should know about him:

1) Primarily recruited to play soccer

As Harris first shared in his post-selection video conference, he primarily played soccer growing up. He didn't play football until his senior year, when a good friend convinced him to try out for the team the summer leading into it.

He enjoyed football so much that he turned down 10 Division I scholarship offers to play soccer, according to an April 21 story by Spectrum Sports 360's Patrick Welter, and instead walked on to Western Kentucky's football team before transferring to Central Florida as a preferred walk-on.

2) Helped make school history with his selection

Harris was one of five UCF players drafted this year, setting a program record.

3) Another Rams draft pick with highly-rated athleticism

Like draft classmate Bobby Brown III, Harris scored very well in Kent Lee Platte's Relative Athletic Scores.

Harris had a 9.88 out of 10, according to Platte, good for 31st out of 2,517 wide receivers evaluated from 1987-2021.

4) Rams like his special teams value

Rams general manager Les Snead said last week that Harris was their No. 1-rated special teams player in terms of coverage.

5) One expert's top sleeper prospect

The Athletic NFL Draft analyst Dane Brugler shared last week that Harris was highest-ranked sleeper prospect this year.

Related Links

PHOTOS: Meet TE Jacob Harris

Take a look at photos of tight end Jacob Harris from his time at Central Florida.

Central Florida wide receiver Jacob Harris (87) runs against East Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Greenville, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
1 / 12

Central Florida wide receiver Jacob Harris (87) runs against East Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Greenville, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Gerry Broome/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
E_ucf_harris_jacob_2
2 / 12
E_ucf_harris_jacob_1_1
3 / 12
Central Florida wide receiver Jacob Harris (87) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Tulsa, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
4 / 12

Central Florida wide receiver Jacob Harris (87) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Tulsa, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
E_ucf_harris_jacob_3
5 / 12
E_ucf_harris_jacob_1
6 / 12
Central Florida wide receiver Jaylon Robinson, right, celebrates his 10-yard touchdown on a pass play against Cincinnati with teammate wide receiver Jacob Harris during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
7 / 12

Central Florida wide receiver Jaylon Robinson, right, celebrates his 10-yard touchdown on a pass play against Cincinnati with teammate wide receiver Jacob Harris during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Central Florida wide receiver Jacob Harris (87) catches a pass for a touchdown in front of Tulsa cornerback Akayleb Evans (26) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
8 / 12

Central Florida wide receiver Jacob Harris (87) catches a pass for a touchdown in front of Tulsa cornerback Akayleb Evans (26) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
East Carolina defensive back Malik Fleming (4) grabs Central Florida wide receiver Jacob Harris (87) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Greenville, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
9 / 12

East Carolina defensive back Malik Fleming (4) grabs Central Florida wide receiver Jacob Harris (87) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Greenville, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Gerry Broome/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Central Florida wide receiver Jacob Harris (87) runs against East Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Greenville, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
10 / 12

Central Florida wide receiver Jacob Harris (87) runs against East Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Greenville, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Gerry Broome/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Central Florida wide receiver Jacob Harris, left, tries to catch a pass while East Carolina defensive back Malik Fleming defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Greenville, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. The pass fell incomplete. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
11 / 12

Central Florida wide receiver Jacob Harris, left, tries to catch a pass while East Carolina defensive back Malik Fleming defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Greenville, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. The pass fell incomplete. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Gerry Broome/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Central Florida wide receiver Jacob Harris, left, makes a 40-yard reception in front of Stanford safety Malik Antoine (3) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
12 / 12

Central Florida wide receiver Jacob Harris, left, makes a 40-yard reception in front of Stanford safety Malik Antoine (3) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
