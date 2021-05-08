Get to know Jacob Harris

The Rams used their fifth selection in the 2021 NFL Draft on UCF tight end ﻿Jacob Harris﻿, who was chosen in the fourth round, 141st overall.

Here's what you should know about him:

1) Primarily recruited to play soccer

As Harris first shared in his post-selection video conference, he primarily played soccer growing up. He didn't play football until his senior year, when a good friend convinced him to try out for the team the summer leading into it.

He enjoyed football so much that he turned down 10 Division I scholarship offers to play soccer, according to an April 21 story by Spectrum Sports 360's Patrick Welter, and instead walked on to Western Kentucky's football team before transferring to Central Florida as a preferred walk-on.

2) Helped make school history with his selection

Harris was one of five UCF players drafted this year, setting a program record.

3) Another Rams draft pick with highly-rated athleticism

Like draft classmate Bobby Brown III, Harris scored very well in Kent Lee Platte's Relative Athletic Scores.