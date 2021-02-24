Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Get to know the new additions to the Rams coaching staff

Feb 24, 2021 at 03:27 PM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Los Angeles Rams' coaching staff for the 2021 season is now officially set.

Here's what you need to know about each of the new additions:

GTK-coaches-16x9

Kevin Carberry – Offensive Line Coach (pictured above)

Carberry joins the Rams after spending the last three seasons as Stanford University's run game coordinator and offensive line coach. He replaces Aaron Kromer, who was the Rams' offensive line coach in 2017, then offensive line coach/run game coordinator from 2018-2020.

In 2020, Carberry helped Stanford improve in rushing touchdowns scored (15 in 2020 vs. eight in 2019), on third down (48 percent in 2020 vs. 39 percent in 2019) and in redzone offense (touchdowns on 78 percent of attempts in 2020 vs. 47 percent in 2019) last season despite playing only six games compared to 12 in 2019.

Stanford's offensive line produced three All-Pac-12 selections during Carberry's tenure – Walker Little (First Team) and Nate Herbig (Second Team) in 2018, then Drew Dalman, who received Second Team recognition in 2019 and First Team recognition in 2020.

Experience:

2018-2020: Stanford – Run game coordinator/offensive line coach

2016-17: Washington Redskins – Assistant offensive line

2014-15: Dallas Cowboys – Offensive assistant

2012-13: Stephen F. Austin – Defensive ends

2009-11: Kansas – Graduate assistant

2007-08: St. Ignatius College Prep – Defensive coordinator/special teams coordinator

Related Links

Nick Jones – Offensive Assistant

Jones arrives in Los Angeles after spending the 2020 season as a diversity coaching fellow for the Atlanta Falcons.

Prior to joining the Falcons, Jones was Colorado State's co-special teams coordinator and tight ends coach (2019). He also coached tight ends at the Air Force Academy (2018) and Coastal Carolina (2012-17), as well as offensive tackles at Coastal Carolina.

Experience:

As a coach:

2020: Atlanta Falcons – Diversity Coaching Fellow

2019: Colorado State – Co-Special Teams Coordinator/Tight Ends

2018: Air Force Academy – Tight Ends

2012-17: Coastal Carolina – Tight Ends/Offensive Tackles

2010-11: Georgia – Offensive Graduate Assistant

As a player:

2007-09: Seattle Seahawks

Chris O'Hara

O'Hara joins the Rams as an offensive assistant after serving in the same role for the Jaguars last season.

Prior to working for the Jaguars in 2020, O'Hara was an offensive quality control coach for Washington for three seasons (2017-2019). He got his start in the NFL as an offensive coaching associate in Jacksonville (2014-16).

Experience:

2020: Jacksonville Jaguars – Offensive Assistant

2017-19: Washington Redskins – Offensive Quality Control Coach

2014-16: Jacksonville Jaguars – Offensive Coaching Associate

2013: University of Miami (Fla.) – Graduate Assistant

2011-12: University of Miami (Fla.) – Student Assistant

2009-10: Temple University – Student Assistant

Marcus Dixon – Assistant Defensive Line

Dixon joins the Rams after four seasons coaching at his alma mater, Hampton University, where he most recently served as defensive ends coach, recruiting coordinator and director of player development (2019-20). Prior to those roles, he was the defensive line coach served as director of player development (2018) and defensive tackles coach (2017) for Hampton.

Prior to his coaching career, he signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Hampton in 2008. He then played three seasons with the Jets from 2010-12 and later spent time with the Chiefs (2013) and Titans (2014).

Experience:

As a coach:

2019-20: Hampton University – Defensive Ends/Recruiting Coordinator/Director of Player Development

2018: Hampton University – Defensive Line Coach/Director of Player Development

2017: Hampton University – Defensive Tackles

As a player:

2014: Tennessee Titans

2013: Kansas City Chiefs

2010-12: New York Jets

2008-09: Dallas Cowboys

Dwayne Stukes – Assistant Special Teams

Stukes arrives in Los Angeles after spending the last two seasons as a defensive assistant for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Prior to joining the Jaguars' staff, Stukes was an assistant special teams coach for the Giants (2016-17) and Bears (2013-14).

Stukes began his coaching career as an assistant defensive backs coach for the Berlin Thunder of NFL Europe in 2006 before joining the Buccaneers coaching staff later that same year. His arrival in Tampa Bay began a six-year tenure during which he worked his way up from coaching assistant in 2006 to special teams coordinator in 2011.

Experience:

As a coach:

2019-20: Jacksonville Jaguars – Defensive Assistant

2016-17: New York Giants – Assistant Special Teams Coach

2013-14: Chicago Bears – Assistant Special Teams Coach

2012: Dallas Cowboys – Minority Coaching Internship

2011: Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Special Teams Coordinator

2009-10: Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Assistant Defensive Backs Coach

2008: Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Special Teams Quality Control Coach

2006-07: Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Coaching Assistant

2006: Berlin Thunder (NFL Europe) – Assistant Defensive Backs Coach

As a player:

2004: Colorado Crush (Arena Football League)

2001-02: Berlin Thunder (NFL Europe)

Also spent parts of four NFL seasons (2000-03) with the Atlanta Falcons, Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Related Content

news

Rams finalize 2021 coaching staff

The Los Angeles Rams' 2021 coaching staff is set.
news

Rams hire Justin Lovett as new head strength coach

Former Purdue director of football strength and conditioning Justin Lovett joins the Los Angeles Rams as their new head strength coach. 
news

Conoce al coordinador ofensivo Kevin O'Connell

Los Rams contrataron al nuevo coordinador ofensivo, Kevin O'Connell.
news

Conoce al entrenador de corredores de los Rams, Thomas Brown

Los Rams contrataron al nuevo entrenador de corredores, Thomas Brown. 
news

El staff está completo: la misión de los nuevos entrenadores de los Rams

La última vez que Sean McVay contrató a coordinadores los resultados fueron fenomenales; ahora las elecciones del head coach son más cerebrales
news

John Bonamego looks to keep specialists' routines intact

New Los Angeles Rams special teams coordinator John Bonamego isn't looking to make drastic changes to his unit. 
news

Habits from playing career shape Kevin O'Connell's coaching career

New Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell was a coach long before he officially joined a pro staff. 
news

Sean McVay: New coordinators will bring "fresh new perspectives"

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay is excited to start collaborating with the team's new coaches. 
news

Rams add two more assistant coaches heading into 2020 season

Tory Woodbury and Jonathan Cooley have joined the Los Angeles Rams coaching staff. 
news

Thomas Brown joins Rams as running backs coach

The Los Angeles Rams have hired Thomas Brown as their new running backs coach. 
news

Brandon Staley sees the field from a unique perspective 

Once a quarterback, Brandon Staley's transition into a coach on the other side of the line of scrimmage gives him a unique approach to his new job as the Rams' defensive coordinator. 
Advertising