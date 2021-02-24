Get to know the new additions to the Rams coaching staff

Kevin Carberry – Offensive Line Coach (pictured above)

Carberry joins the Rams after spending the last three seasons as Stanford University's run game coordinator and offensive line coach. He replaces Aaron Kromer, who was the Rams' offensive line coach in 2017, then offensive line coach/run game coordinator from 2018-2020.

In 2020, Carberry helped Stanford improve in rushing touchdowns scored (15 in 2020 vs. eight in 2019), on third down (48 percent in 2020 vs. 39 percent in 2019) and in redzone offense (touchdowns on 78 percent of attempts in 2020 vs. 47 percent in 2019) last season despite playing only six games compared to 12 in 2019.

Stanford's offensive line produced three All-Pac-12 selections during Carberry's tenure – Walker Little (First Team) and Nate Herbig (Second Team) in 2018, then Drew Dalman, who received Second Team recognition in 2019 and First Team recognition in 2020.

Experience:

2018-2020: Stanford – Run game coordinator/offensive line coach

2016-17: Washington Redskins – Assistant offensive line

2014-15: Dallas Cowboys – Offensive assistant

2012-13: Stephen F. Austin – Defensive ends

2009-11: Kansas – Graduate assistant