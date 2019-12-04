Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Jared Goff named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 13

Dec 04, 2019 at 05:29 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Rams QB Jared Goff has been named NFC Offensive Player of the Week following his performance against the Cardinals in Week 13, the NFL announced Wednesday.

Goff completed 32 of 43 pass attempts for 424 yards and two touchdowns in Los Angeles' 34-7 win at Arizona, marking the fourth time in his career he has throw for more than 400 yards in a game. He tallied 323 of those yards by halftime, the first time he's thrown for 300 or more yards in a half in his career. His 169 passing yards in the first quarter set a new season-best, topping 85 in Week 8 against the Bengals.

This is the third NFC Offensive Player of the Week honor for the former Cal standout, who last received it following his Week 4 performance against the Vikings in 2018.

Goff is the second Ram to earn NFC Player of the Week honors this season, joining DT Aaron Donald.

