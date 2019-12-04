Jared Goff named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 13

Goff completed 32 of 43 pass attempts for 424 yards and two touchdowns in Los Angeles' 34-7 win at Arizona, marking the fourth time in his career he has throw for more than 400 yards in a game. He tallied 323 of those yards by halftime, the first time he's thrown for 300 or more yards in a half in his career. His 169 passing yards in the first quarter set a new season-best, topping 85 in Week 8 against the Bengals.