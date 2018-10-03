Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Jared Goff Named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Oct 03, 2018 at 06:30 AM
After his career-best performance on Thursday Night Football, quarterback Jared Goff has been named NFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Goff completed 26 of his 33 passes for 465 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions — good for a perfect 158.3 passer rating. Of his numbers, 465 yards passing and five touchdowns set new career highs — and the 465 yards ranks No. 3 in a single game in franchise history.

The Cal product also became the first quarterback in league history to complete at least 75 percent of his passes for at least 350 yards in three consecutive games.

Through the first quarter of the season, Goff is No. 1 among qualified leaders with a 127.3 passer rating — just ahead of Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes, who carries a 126.5 passer rating. Goff is also No. 1 in yards per attempt (10.5), No. 2 in yards passing (1,406), and No. 2 in passing touchdowns (11).

This is Goff's second NFC Offensive Player of the Week award, as he also earned the honor after his Week 9 performance against the Giants in 2017.

Los Angeles has earned three NFC Player of the Week awards so far in 2018. Kicker Greg Zuerlein (Week 1) and safety Blake Countess (Week 3) previously were named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for their performances against the Raiders and Chargers, respectively.

