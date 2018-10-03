Jared Goff Named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

The Cal product also became the first quarterback in league history to complete at least 75 percent of his passes for at least 350 yards in three consecutive games.

Through the first quarter of the season, Goff is No. 1 among qualified leaders with a 127.3 passer rating — just ahead of Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes, who carries a 126.5 passer rating. Goff is also No. 1 in yards per attempt (10.5), No. 2 in yards passing (1,406), and No. 2 in passing touchdowns (11).

This is Goff's second NFC Offensive Player of the Week award, as he also earned the honor after his Week 9 performance against the Giants in 2017.