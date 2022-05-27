Along those lines, Hanabusa said that to her, inspire change means understanding where they're at in their journey, continuing to be a part of this movement and finding their voice in this movement.

"Understanding where we are in our journey – are we at the very beginning of just learning about this? How can we activate our voice and our skillset to be a part of this? Or have we been doing this work for decades, which so many grassroots organizations have done," she said. "So we think it's understanding where we are at in this journey, and then being able to work together, bridge those connections and be able to push forward."

Also important to inspiring change, according to Cho, is being able to welcome people into the movement, no matter where they are in their journey. Specifically, allowing them to bring their whole selves and unique perspectives into the movement in order to continue pushing it forward.

"And also remembering that issues like racism are not going to go away overnight," Cho said. "So remembering to also pace ourselves in that journey, and support one another and really uplift one another, treat each other in love."

When it comes to people inspiring change in their own communities, Cho draws from that journey again, encouraging people to think about one step they could take each day to be part of changing this reality for the betterment of current and future generations.

"Sometimes, specially if you're newer to talking about these issues, or even learning about them, it can be really intimidating to be a part of the conversation and engage," Cho said. "But it doesn't have to be."