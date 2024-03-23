How Rams long snapper Alex Ward and pro tennis player girlfriend Angela Kulikov support each other in their respective sports

Mutual respect, and living out childhood dreams

Kulikov calls it an "extraordinary" position she and Ward are in as two people who get to sit there and say they made their childhood dreams come true, but also live through each other's alternate dream as well.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) circuit effectively serves as the minor leagues for pros in the sport. Once a player crack the Top 100, you move up to the major leagues – play a WTA schedule. Last year was Kulikov's first year she had broken on to the WTA tour.

"So last year for me, that was my first time playing at all four Grand Slams," Kulikov said, referring to the four major tournaments (Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon, U.S. Open). "And it was fun that Alex kind of got to be a part of that. I remember being at Wimbledon, and for half of it, I FaceTimed him at Wimbledon and showed him the ground there. And luckily with the schedules, I was even able to be home and I was able to go to his first preseason game."

Both are learning a lot about their respective sports – in different and surprising ways, too.

The morning after they all went golfing together, Kulikov went to Europe for another few weeks. When she returned, they went on a few more dates and were officially together by the time she went to the U.S. Open.

This happened to coincide with the second day of roster cuts for the Rams, which Ward was keenly aware of because his roommate, offensive lineman Sean Maginn, had gotten a phone call the morning before at 5:45 a.m. that head coach Sean McVay wanted to meet with him and to bring his iPad.

Kulikov said she had asked Ward about how they cut players, which Ward then told her about the 5:45 a.m. phone call, and that was that.

"The next morning, I wake up to a phone call at 5:47 a.m., and immediately – I mean, I take the late bus to the facility. I woke up at like, 6:15," Ward said. "So I wake up to this phone call, and I'm like, 'No way. There's no shot.' Blurry, just grab my phone in a frenzy, my heart peaks immediately. I'm like, 'I'm getting cut, oh my gosh.'

"I answer it, it's a FaceTime from her, and she's standing in the middle of center court at the U.S. Open. She goes, 'Hey, didn't think you were going to answer, but I just wanted to show you center court!'"

First, some important context: Kulikov was hitting on Arthur Ashe Stadium, a perk that the tour can do for the Americans. It's one of the biggest courts in the world, so naturally, she wanted to share her excitement about the moment with Ward. Initially, she was going to send him a video, but after seeing she had received a text message from him, she thought, "oh, that's weird, he's already awake," and decided to give him a call. She knew the timing would be "super early," but figured he had a weight lifting session at the facility. And, as far as she was concerned, cut day was the day before.

"But when he picks up his phone, he's all red-faced, eyes are just like popping out of his head," Kulikov said. "And I'm like, 'Are you okay?' He goes, 'No, no, I'm fine,' and didn't tell me until afterwards.

"I just meant to show him something cool I was doing, and I gave him the worst seven seconds of his life," she said as they both laughed.

Ward, meanwhile, has learned that "I never had a shot at playing tennis in the first place."

"The girls on tour are kicking my butt," he said. "The tennis world is crazy and brutal. It's a rough life."

For Ward, the best part about their relationship is living their childhood dreams through the other person.

"Like, never in a million years did I think would ever even attend Indian Wells, and here I am, I mean, not really certified, but I have a credential as a WTA player assistant and I have a backstage pass. I went to the U.S. Open, same deal," he said. "It's kind of cool. And then, being the quarterback nerd she is, she gets to come down on game days and see Matthew (Stafford) throw, imagine herself right on the field throwing to Puka (Nacua). So living our dreams through the other."

For Kulikov, it's also great because there was already so much mutual respect for one another, but because each of them have a true behind-the-scenes perspective of the work it takes for each other to be successful, they can understand, relate to and support each other on a deeper level.

"All that and much more," she said. "So it makes everything that much more special and much more fund to share, to live our dreams and share out dreams at the same time."

Above all else, the biggest reason their relationship works is because neither has gotten bored of experiencing the other's sport yet.

Ward said Kulikov used to come with him and hang out while he was snapping for two hours, and he would hang out on the court while she was practicing. They also both admit they're "huge nerds" about their respective sport.

"We both dissect and evaluate and analyze every bit," Kulikov said.

Kulikov went to Lambeau Field for the Rams' road game against the Packers last November, made possible by having a tournament somewhere nearby in Midland, Michigan that ended right before that road trip to Green Bay. One of her coaches, Jake, is a big football fan, and told her they had to make the drive to one of the NFL's most historic stadiums.

One of Ward's snapping coaches happened to be at the game, so he and Jake got the chance to meet each other.

"And they were just cracking up because Jake made some comment about how Alex will call him sometimes and just be like, 'I don't know, I think if I do this a little differently or if I change the angle,' or just starts going into some crazy ridiculous technical analysis," Kulikov said. "And my coach, Jake, listens to that from me constantly.