Rams and Legends brand create limited-edition 'We are Legends' lifestyle collection

Fans are encouraged to visit the Equipment Room and shop online for the first of two drops of the 'We are Legends' collection. Items available include the Legends signature Relay short in an exclusive yellow spatter print, a unisex bone Hawthorne Tech hoodie, and rounding out the collection is the Legends signature aviation t-shirt in black and white (men's and women's fits). Reminiscent of LA's laid-back lifestyle, the four items highlight the athleisure elements of the collection. The limited-edition merchandise can be purchased while supplies last.

Rams defensive back Nick Scott and 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Andrew Whitworth are featured in the collection's marketing assets.

Fans who attended the Rams-Falcons matchup had the chance to preview and purchase the limited-edition apparel at The Equipment Room at SoFi Stadium, leading up to today's official launch.