Rams and Legends brand create limited-edition 'We are Legends' lifestyle collection

Sep 21, 2022 at 08:59 AM

The Los Angeles Rams partnered with Los Angeles based apparel company Legends to create a limited-edition lifestyle collection that is available for purchase at the Equipment Room at SoFi Stadium and online at RamsFanShop.com and Legends.com.

EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: Rams newest merchandise collaboration with Legends

The Los Angeles Rams have partnered with LA based apparel company Legends to create a limited-edition lifestyle collection that is available for purchase at the Equipment Room at SoFi Stadium, online at RamsFanShop.com and Legends.com.

Fans are encouraged to visit the Equipment Room and shop online for the first of two drops of the 'We are Legends' collection. Items available include the Legends signature Relay short in an exclusive yellow spatter print, a unisex bone Hawthorne Tech hoodie, and rounding out the collection is the Legends signature aviation t-shirt in black and white (men's and women's fits). Reminiscent of LA's laid-back lifestyle, the four items highlight the athleisure elements of the collection. The limited-edition merchandise can be purchased while supplies last.

Rams defensive back Nick Scott and 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Andrew Whitworth are featured in the collection's marketing assets.

Fans who attended the Rams-Falcons matchup had the chance to preview and purchase the limited-edition apparel at The Equipment Room at SoFi Stadium, leading up to today's official launch.

Legends is a lifestyle and performance brand based in Los Angeles, California. With an ownership group including some of the biggest athletes and entertainers in the world, Legends harnesses the power of culture, entertainment, and sports to design unique pieces for everyday comfort and self-expression. Launched in 2019, Legends is the first direct-to-consumer athleisure brand designed and developed by professional athletes influenced by modern culture and fashion.

