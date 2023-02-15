'We celebrated him like a true Super Bowl baby': Van Jefferson on son Champ turning one year old and that 'special' Super Bowl LVI day

When you were born on Super Bowl Sunday and your dad became a Super Bowl champion the same day, you celebrate your birthday accordingly.
Champ Jefferson, son of wide receiver Van Jefferson, recently celebrated his first birthday, which brought back fond memories of that big day for Van and family.
"It was special, man, just knowing the way that he was born and the day he was born on, and to win that day, too," Van told theRams.com. "We celebrated him like a true Super Bowl baby, so it was cool."
Rewind to Sunday, February 13, 2022, Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. Jefferson is celebrating on the field with his teammates, then told his wife, Samaria, is in labor.
According to The Athletic, family and the Rams' support staff were told not to tell Van during the game if she went into labor. So, once informed postgame by Rams Vice President, Corporate Affairs Joanna Hunter, Van immediately departed the stadium to get to the hospital. People Magazine reported Van watched Samaria give birth to Champ over FaceTime, but still arrived in time to have skin-to-skin contact with his newborn son.
Besides Champ being born, of course, Van said what also stood out from that day was the way he found out.
"I don't know her name, but she told me (Samaria's) in labor," Van said. "It was just a crazy feeling, knowing, shoot, we just won the game and I had a son waiting for me at the hospital. So it was just a great moment."
This past Sunday, Van, Champ and family were all gathered together watching Super Bowl LVII between the Chiefs and the Eagles, a "surreal" reminder of a year ago.
"Just knowing that he was born on the Super Bowl, and for him to be right beside me, to watch it together, man, it was just like it all came together," Van said. "Just remembering that moment, just remembering how blessed we are, how thankful I am that he came, but he also came healthy. It was just a surreal moment."
As Van alluded to, the Jeffersons celebrated Champ's first birthday with football-themed decorations – including the cake and other treats – as well as dad wearing a custom Rams No. 1 jersey with "Champ's Dad" on the back and mom wearing the same jersey with "Champ's Mom" on the back. Van also shared on his Instagram a photo symbolic of the two wins for the family that day – Champ touching a replica of the Super Bowl LVI trophy. Champ also appeared to receive a commemorative game ball that said "Happy 1st Birthday."
Champ also had some special guests and mentors of dad on hand for that celebration in current Rams wide receiver Allen Robinson II and former Rams wide receiver Robert Woods.
"It was cool man," Van said. "Allen showed up, Robert Woods came, so all my guys came. Tutu was supposed to show up, but he's in Florida, so not his fault. I ain't going to hold it against him."
Reflecting on that day and the last year, Super Bowl Sunday will always have a special place in the hearts of the Jefferson family.
And if the birthday celebration wasn't already a reminder of that, they got another with Chiefs offensive lineman Nick Allegretti's wife, Christina, delivering healthy twin girls at 3:30 a.m. this past Sunday in Chicago, according to NFL Network's Tom Peliserro. Another couple nearly joined the Jeffersons and Allegrettis, too: Eagles center Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie were preparing for the possibility, as Kylie – who was 38 weeks pregnant this past Super Bowl Sunday – brought her OB/GYN to Super Bowl LVII.
"That day ranks – I mean, definitely the best day of my life, right?" Van said. "To win a Super Bowl and have a child on the same day, it's a special moment. There was a couple players – no, just one player had another baby on Super Bowl day, so I guess it's a theme now. So it was just awesome to experience that moment with my family, and definitely experience it for more years to come, especially with Champ, and once he gets older and learns what happened and how he was brought into this world.
"It was just great, man. I'm just so thankful for it and blessed for the opportunity, obviously to get the win, but to obviously have a son."