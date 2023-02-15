'We celebrated him like a true Super Bowl baby': Van Jefferson on son Champ turning one year old and that 'special' Super Bowl LVI day

According to The Athletic, family and the Rams' support staff were told not to tell Van during the game if she went into labor. So, once informed postgame by Rams Vice President, Corporate Affairs Joanna Hunter, Van immediately departed the stadium to get to the hospital. People Magazine reported Van watched Samaria give birth to Champ over FaceTime, but still arrived in time to have skin-to-skin contact with his newborn son.

Besides Champ being born, of course, Van said what also stood out from that day was the way he found out.

"I don't know her name, but she told me (Samaria's) in labor," Van said. "It was just a crazy feeling, knowing, shoot, we just won the game and I had a son waiting for me at the hospital. So it was just a great moment."

This past Sunday, Van, Champ and family were all gathered together watching Super Bowl LVII between the Chiefs and the Eagles, a "surreal" reminder of a year ago.

"Just knowing that he was born on the Super Bowl, and for him to be right beside me, to watch it together, man, it was just like it all came together," Van said. "Just remembering that moment, just remembering how blessed we are, how thankful I am that he came, but he also came healthy. It was just a surreal moment."

As Van alluded to, the Jeffersons celebrated Champ's first birthday with football-themed decorations – including the cake and other treats – as well as dad wearing a custom Rams No. 1 jersey with "Champ's Dad" on the back and mom wearing the same jersey with "Champ's Mom" on the back. Van also shared on his Instagram a photo symbolic of the two wins for the family that day – Champ touching a replica of the Super Bowl LVI trophy. Champ also appeared to receive a commemorative game ball that said "Happy 1st Birthday."

Champ also had some special guests and mentors of dad on hand for that celebration in current Rams wide receiver Allen Robinson II and former Rams wide receiver Robert Woods.