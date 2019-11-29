Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Presented by

Injury Report 11/29: Everett, Havenstein, Williams ruled out for Rams-Cardinals; Christian cleared to play

Nov 29, 2019 at 03:29 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams TE Gerald Everett (knee), T Rob Havenstein (knee) and DB link-placeholder-2 have been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals in Arizona, while safety Marqui Christian (knee) is good to go.

Everett and Williams did not participate in practice this week, while Havenstein managed to log limited participation Thursday and Friday after not practicing Wednesday.

"They're continuing to make progress, but they're not ready to play yet," Rams head coach Sean McVay said regarding Everett, Williams and Havenstein.

For the Cardinals, QB Kyler Murray (hamstring) and DL Jonathan Bullard (ankle) are questionable. Bullard was a full participant on Friday after limited participation Wednesday and Thursday. Murray was also a full participant in practice Friday.

Below are the full injury reports for both teams.

injury_cards

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Related Links

Table inside Article
PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
Marqui ChristianSKneeDNPLimitedFull-
Gerald EverettTEKneeDNPDNPDNPOut
Rob HavensteinTKneeDNPLimitedLimitedOut
Darious WilliamsDBAnkleDNPDNPDNPOut
Todd Gurley IIRBNot Injury Related--DNP-

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Table inside Article
PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
Jonathan BullardDLFootLimitedLimitedFullQuestionable
Kyler MurrayQBHamstring--FullQuestionable
Chase EdmondsRBHamstringLimitedFullFull-
Larry FitzgeraldWRNot Injury RelatedDNPFullFull-
Lamont GaillardOLThumbFullFullFull-
Chandler JonesLBNot Injury RelatedDNPFullFull-
Corey PetersDLNot Injury RelatedLimitedFullFull-
Terrell SuggsLBNot Injury RelatedDNPFullDNP-

Related Content

news

Notable No. 36 overall picks in NFL Draft history in recent years

The Rams are scheduled to make their first selection in the 2023 NFL Draft with the 36th overall pick – a slot where teams have recently been able to find impactful playmakers and contributors.

news

Rams' disciplined approach to 2023 means difficult goodbyes to contributors, new and returning young players stepping up

At the NFL Annual Meetings in Phoenix last week, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay discussed the team moving on from key contributors and having to count on players on rookie contracts to step up this season.

news

2023 Free Agency: Chandler Brewer signs with Jaguars

Former Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Chandler Brewer is headed to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

McVay: 'No limitations' for Matthew Stafford during offseason program; Stafford will be 'ready to roll'

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay expects quarterback Matthew Stafford to be full-go for spring workouts.

news

Los Rams finalizan su cuerpo técnico para la temporada de 2023

Los Rams de Los Ángeles finalizan su cuerpo técnico para la temporada de 2023.

news

Rams 2023 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Cornerback, safety and wide receiver in focus in latest predictions

A look at the latest expert projections for who the Los Angeles Rams will select in the 2023 NFL Draft with draft week three weeks away.

news

2023 Free Agency: Brandon Powell signs with Vikings

The Rams are in the market for a new kick returner and punt returner.

news

Principales conclusiones de la conferencia de prensa de Sean McVay en la reunión de la NFL

El entrenador en jefe de los Rams de Los Ángeles, Sean McVay se reunió con los medios este martes por la mañana en la reunión anual de la NFL.

news

2023 Free Agency: Taylor Rapp signs with Bills

Former Los Angeles Rams safety Taylor Rapp is Buffalo-bound, signing a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills.

news

'Every video director across the nation has jobs because of them': The legacy of former Rams cinematographer Mickey Dukich

Ken Norris – who worked for Mickey Dukich with the Rams in the 1970s and whose grandfather worked with Dukich in the 1960s – shares what he remembers about Dukich's pioneering work, which was recently recognized with an Award of Excellence from the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

news

Draft and free agency both options for Rams for finding backup QB

When it comes to finding a backup for quarterback Matthew Stafford, the draft and free agency are both possible avenues for the Los Angeles Rams to take, according to head coach Sean McVay.

news

Key NFL rule changes for 2023: One date for preseason roster reductions, players other than OL and DL can now wear the number zero, and more

Here are some of the notable rule changes coming out of the 2023 NFL annual meetings in Phoenix.

Advertising