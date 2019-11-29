Injury Report 11/29: Everett, Havenstein, Williams ruled out for Rams-Cardinals; Christian cleared to play

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams TE Gerald Everett (knee), T Rob Havenstein (knee) and DB link-placeholder-2 have been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals in Arizona, while safety Marqui Christian (knee) is good to go.

Everett and Williams did not participate in practice this week, while Havenstein managed to log limited participation Thursday and Friday after not practicing Wednesday.

"They're continuing to make progress, but they're not ready to play yet," Rams head coach Sean McVay said regarding Everett, Williams and Havenstein.

For the Cardinals, QB Kyler Murray (hamstring) and DL Jonathan Bullard (ankle) are questionable. Bullard was a full participant on Friday after limited participation Wednesday and Thursday. Murray was also a full participant in practice Friday.