Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

McVay: Leonard Floyd exits practice with ankle injury "but it seems like it's good"; Trishton Jackson dealing with knee injury from Chargers game

Aug 16, 2021 at 06:17 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Outside linebacker Leonard Floyd did not finish Monday's practice because of an ankle injury, Rams head coach Sean McVay said afterward.

McVay said the Rams' medical staff will continue to look at Floyd's ankle, but he indicated he didn't seem concerned by it.

"We checked him out," McVay said. "It seems like it's good, but we just want to get a little bit further evaluation on it."

In other injury news, wide receiver Trishton Jackson did not practice Monday as a result of a knee injury sustained in last Saturday's preseason game against the Chargers, per McVay.

Rookie wide receiver Tutu Atwell also did not practice Monday after his back "flared up a little bit" right before, but McVay said that decision was made just as a precautionary move.

Defensive lineman Eric Banks was sore after today's walkthrough, but McVay said it's "nothing to be concerned about."

Related Content

news

Justin Lawler's preseason performance vs. Chargers an emotional moment for him

Reflecting on what he's been through injury-wise over the last two years, outside linebacker Justin Lawler's performance against the Chargers meant a lot to him. 
news

Bryce Perkins makes most of return to live game action

Making his long-awaited return to live game action, Rams quarterback Bryce Perkins capitalized on his opportunities in Saturday night's preseason game against the Chargers. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Justin Lawler, Bryce Perkins, Tutu Atwell and Ernest Jones react to preseason opener vs. Chargers

What Rams head coach Sean McVay, outside linebacker Justin Lawler, quarterback Bryce Perkins, wide receiver Tutu Atwell and linebacker Ernest Jones had to say about players' individual performances and more after Saturday night's preseason-opener loss to the Chargers. 
news

Ben Skowronek sustains fractured forearm, to undergo surgery Monday

Rams rookie wide receiver Ben Skowronek fractured his forearm Saturday night against the Chargers and will undergo surgery on Monday. 
news

Five takeaways from Rams' preseason opener vs. Chargers

Linebacker Ernest Jones, speed at punt returner, outside linebacker Justin Lawler, quarterback Bryce Perkins, and tight end Jacob Harris highlight the top observations from the Rams' preseason game against the Chargers Saturday night at SoFi Stadium. 
news

Top three players from first half of Rams-Chargers

Rams outside linebacker Justin Lawler, wide receiver Tutu Atwell and quarterback Bryce Perkins shine in the first half of Saturday's preseason game at SoFi Stadium. 
news

Preseason presents big opportunity for Bryce Perkins and Devlin Hodges

With Rams quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and John Wolford not playing in the preseason, fellow-signal callers Bryce Perkins and John Wolford will lots of chances to show what they can bring to the position group. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Bryce Perkins preview preseason game vs. Chargers

What Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Bryce Perkins had to say ahead of Saturday's preseason opener against the Chargers. 
news

Five players to watch vs. Chargers

Ahead of Saturday's preseason game between the Rams and the Chargers, theRams.com breaks down five players fans should keep an eye on during the contest. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Devlin Hodges look ahead to preseason game vs. Chargers

What Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Devlin Hodges had to say about what they're looking to get out of the team's preseason opener against the Chargers. 
news

McVay: Darious Williams (ankle) back within the next week, Nick Scott to miss a month after tweaking knee

Injury updates from Rams head coach Sean McVay on cornerback Darious Williams, safety Nick Scott and rookie cornerback Robert Rochell. 
Advertising