McVay: Leonard Floyd exits practice with ankle injury "but it seems like it's good"; Trishton Jackson dealing with knee injury from Chargers game

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Outside linebacker Leonard Floyd did not finish Monday's practice because of an ankle injury, Rams head coach Sean McVay said afterward.

McVay said the Rams' medical staff will continue to look at Floyd's ankle, but he indicated he didn't seem concerned by it.

"We checked him out," McVay said. "It seems like it's good, but we just want to get a little bit further evaluation on it."

In other injury news, wide receiver Trishton Jackson did not practice Monday as a result of a knee injury sustained in last Saturday's preseason game against the Chargers, per McVay.

Rookie wide receiver Tutu Atwell also did not practice Monday after his back "flared up a little bit" right before, but McVay said that decision was made just as a precautionary move.