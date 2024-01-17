McVay: Tyler Higbee tore ACL and MCL against Lions; Kyren Williams underwent surgery to fix broken bone in hand

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay on Wednesday confirmed tight end Tyler Higbee tore his ACL in their playoff game against the Lions, and also clarified the extent of Higbee's damage was tearing both his ACL and MCL.

Higbee sustained that knee injury with 5:10 remaining in the fourth quarter on Sunday at Ford Field on a low hit by Lions safety Kerby Joseph and did not return.

McVay said he doesn't know the timeline for Higbee's return yet, but given the injury occurred late in the season, "he'll be a candidate for PUP," referring to the Physically Unable to Perform list.

"I think you got get that surgery," McVay said. "The rehab ends up being different based on what they end up really finding when you go in there, and how the recovery and the procedure ends up going to fix that. But I would think at the minimum, he'll be a PUP guy."