McVay: David Long Jr. likely out vs. Raiders with groin injury, plus updates on Ben Skowronek and John Wolford

Dec 05, 2022 at 11:35 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay on Monday said cornerback David Long Jr. is unlikely to play against the Raiders after sustaining a groin injury against the Seahawks.

"He'll probably be out for this week," McVay said during a video conference with reporters Monday.

McVay also said wide receiver Ben Skowronek "banged up his shoulder" on Sunday but is considered day-to-day. McVay said he "feels good" about Skowronek's availability this week.

Quarterback John Wolford is also day-to-day with neck soreness, per McVay.

The Rams take on the Raiders Thursday at 5:15 p.m. pacific time (Amazon Prime Video) at SoFi Stadium.

