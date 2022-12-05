McVay: David Long Jr. likely out vs. Raiders with groin injury, plus updates on Ben Skowronek and John Wolford

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay on Monday said cornerback David Long Jr. is unlikely to play against the Raiders after sustaining a groin injury against the Seahawks.

"He'll probably be out for this week," McVay said during a video conference with reporters Monday.

McVay also said wide receiver Ben Skowronek "banged up his shoulder" on Sunday but is considered day-to-day. McVay said he "feels good" about Skowronek's availability this week.

Quarterback John Wolford is also day-to-day with neck soreness, per McVay.