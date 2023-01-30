Jalen Ramsey named to 2023 Pro Bowl Games

Jalen Ramsey is Pro Bowl-bound.

The Los Angeles Rams defensive back on Monday was named to the 2023 Pro Bowl games, replacing Eagles cornerback Darius Slay after Philadelphia advanced to Super Bowl LVII on Sunday.

Overall, it marks the sixth-straight Pro Bowl selection for Ramsey, continuing a streak that began in his second NFL season.

The seven-year pro concluded the 2022 season with a career-high tying four interceptions – the second-consecutive year he's hit that mark – plus career-bests of 88 total tackles and 18 pass breakups while starting in all 17 games. He also registered two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and his first two sacks of his NFL career.