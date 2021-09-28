Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

McVay: Justin Hollins to undergo surgery to repair partially-torn pec; Darrell Henderson Jr. "making good progress" 

Sep 27, 2021 at 05:02 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay on Monday said outside linebacker ﻿Justin Hollins﻿ sustained a partially torn pec against the Buccaneers and will need surgery to fix the injury.

The surgery is scheduled to take place Tuesday, according to McVay, and Hollins will also be placed on Injured Reserve with the designated for return tag.

"It's a big loss for us," said McVay, who added Hollins is going to be "out for a little bit" and that he would have a better idea of a timetable for Hollins' return after Hollins undergoes surgery.

Prior to the injury, Hollins produced 12 total tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble in three games starting opposite Leonard Floyd at edge.

The silver lining to that setback is that coincides with outside linebacker ﻿Ogbonnia Okoronkwo﻿ "potentially getting back" from Injured Reserve this week, according to McVay. The Rams will also likely start that process with offensive lineman ﻿Tremayne Anchrum Jr.﻿ this week, and in both cases, they'll monitor as the week progresses.

How they handle Hollins' spot in wake of his injury is still to be determined. McVay said "we'll see" when asked if second-year outside linebacker ﻿Terrell Lewis﻿ was on track to start against the Cardinals this week. Lewis had two total tackles and one QB hit in the Rams' 34-24 win over the Bucs on Sunday while playing 34 snaps – "by far his biggest workload" to date, according to McVay.

"I think it's important to really be able to have a good rotation," McVay said. "We'll see how Ogbo handles this week of preparation, but I think you do want to have somewhat of a rotation, but Terrell's a guy that's in consideration to – whether you get the first snap or not, that's not as important as, OK, alright, what's your role based on the different personnel packages and the situations we want to see you execute your job within the framework of what (defensive coordinator) Raheem (Morris) is calling. I think you'll look to see him play snaps probably in alignment with what he did yesterday. Whether he ends up taking that first snap or not, we'll get feel for it as the week progresses and as we put the plan together."

McVay also said running back ﻿Darrell Henderson Jr.﻿ (ribs) is "making good progress" and will have "a little bit more information as the week progresses with that."

"I am hopeful that we'll be able to have him for this week," McVay said of Henderson.

