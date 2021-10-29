From the Podium: Kevin O'Connell, Raheem Morris, and Aaron Donald talk Texans defense, Ernest Jones, more

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, and defensive lineman Aaron Donald each held press conferences with local media Thursday, discussing their impressions of the Texans defense, rookie linebacker Ernest Jones' development, and more.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:
"(Stafford's) got this make-it-right factor." – O'Connell
- Asked what he sees in Stafford that a regular observer does not that makes Stafford elite, O'Connell pointed to Stafford's ability to make a big play in a moment where the Rams really need it.
- O'Connell used a play toward the end of the third quarter of last week's game as an example, where Stafford hit wide receiver Cooper Kupp for a 59-yard completion on 3rd and 12 that eventually led to a touchdown that allowed them to regain the lead over the Lions.
"I'm fired up about watching (Jones) play." – Morris
- With Kenny Young getting traded to the Broncos, Jones will be among the linebackers asked to step up.
- Morris said he's been impressed with Jones' "constant development" and how he's prepared like a starter every week, whether he was or not.
"We trust that (Jones) can be ready, prepared, and he's going to help us make a lot of plays out there." – Donald
- Like Morris, Donald has faith in Jones if he's asked to step up and take on a bigger role following Young's departure.
- "He's athletic, he's fast, he move around, so we're going to see when it's live," Donald said.