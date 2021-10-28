Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford preview Week 8 at Texans

Oct 27, 2021 at 05:53 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford each held press conferences with local media Wednesday, discussing wide receiver Van Jefferson's performance through the first seven weeks, impressions of the Texans' defense and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below.

"Feel really good about Van, I think he's made a lot of really good progress." – McVay

  • The biggest difference between Jefferson's first and second season, according to McVay, is the ownership of what the team is asking him to do.
  • "I think he's really worked hard," McVay said. "You can see he's a really conscientious player, but understand how to work edges on guys versus bump, aggressively attacking the football and then really just having an ownership of the system, the things that we're trying to get done, where he fits within the framework of the different concepts, and it's getting better and better."

"I like how opportunistic we are (on defense)." – McVay

  • So far, McVay has been pleased with what he's seen from the Rams' defense through the first seven weeks, citing their toughness, critical stops in the redzone, and ability to play complete in both the run and pass phases, as well as some of the unit's best players "shining brightest" at the most critical moments like cornerback Jalen Ramsey and defensive lineman Aaron Donald last week.
  • "I think there's a lot of good things, I think there's a lot of things that we can build upon, but they're doing a great job through these first (seven) weeks," McVay said.

"Their front, it's really disruptive." – Stafford

  • Stafford's attention is on the Texans defensive line as he prepares for this week's game.
  • The Texans have generated 14 sacks this season, led by defensive end Jonathan Greenard's six.

"I feel like I'm trying to make sure I do my job for our team every week." – Stafford

  • While Stafford ranks in the top five in several major statistical passing categories, it's not the reflection of individual accomplishment that gives him satisfaction but rather the offense operating the way it's supposed to.
  • "I just want to play well on each play," Stafford said. "I don't want to have any wasted plays, I want every play that we run for the defense to feel pressure, for us to execute at a high-level."

Related Links

Related Content

news

Hard work behind the scenes paying off for Van Jefferson in second NFL season

The foundation for a bigger role in year 2 is thanks to the work ethic Van Jefferson has carried with him since college.
news

Dont'e Deayon discusses being promoted to the 53-man roster, how his 2021 season is going & more on Rams Revealed

J.B. Long is joined by Los Angeles Rams CB Dont'e Deayon to talk making the 53-man roster, how he has played so far in the 2021 season & more on Rams Revealed Ep. 73.
news

First Look: Rams head to Houston to take on Texans in Week 8

An early preview of Sunday's Week 8 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. 
news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 8

An aggregate look at where the Los Angeles Rams rank across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into their Week 8 matchup with the Houston Texans.
news

McVay: Kenny Young trade "financially driven" but still a "really tough decision for us"

Head coach Sean McVay explains what into the Rams' decision to trade linebacker Kenny Young to the Broncos on Monday. 
news

McVay: Robert Rochell strained his knee vs. Lions but "is going to be OK"; updates on Andrew Whitworth, Sebastian Joseph-Day and more

Rams head coach Sean mcVay provides injury updates on cornerback Robert Rochell, safety Jordan Fuller, outside linebacker Terrell Lewis, defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day and offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth as they prepare for Week 8 against the Texans. 
news

Rams agree to trade Kenny Young and 2024 seventh-round pick to Broncos for 2024 sixth-round pick

The Los Angeles Rams have agreed to trade linebacker Kenny Young and a 2024 seventh-round pick to the Broncos in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round pick.
news

Jalen Ramsey, en su cumpleaños, intercepta a Jared Goff cerca del final y los Rams superan a unos Lions audaces

Jugadas sorpresa hacen a Detroit más difícil de lo esperado, pero Stafford vence a su exequipo con otro partido de alto nivel ayudado por un Kupp imparable
news

Jalen Ramsey capitalizes on opportunity with fourth-quarter interception vs. Lions

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey's endzone interception late in the fourth quarter proved pivotal in the Rams' 28-19 win over the Lions on Sunday.
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Sebastian Joseph-Day, Cooper Kupp and Jalen Ramsey react to Week 7 win over Lions

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford, defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day, wide receiver Cooper Kupp and cornerback Jalen Ramsey's postgame press conferences following their 28-19 win over the Lions on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.
news

Game Recap: Rams extend win streak to three games with 28-19 victory over Lions

Big days by quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp, plus a clutch fourth-quarter interception by cornerback Jalen Ramsey, help the Rams defeat the Lions 28-19 at SoFi Stadium in Week 7. 
Advertising