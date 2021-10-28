From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford preview Week 8 at Texans

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford each held press conferences with local media Wednesday, discussing wide receiver Van Jefferson's performance through the first seven weeks, impressions of the Texans' defense and more.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below.
"Feel really good about Van, I think he's made a lot of really good progress." – McVay
- The biggest difference between Jefferson's first and second season, according to McVay, is the ownership of what the team is asking him to do.
- "I think he's really worked hard," McVay said. "You can see he's a really conscientious player, but understand how to work edges on guys versus bump, aggressively attacking the football and then really just having an ownership of the system, the things that we're trying to get done, where he fits within the framework of the different concepts, and it's getting better and better."
"I like how opportunistic we are (on defense)." – McVay
- So far, McVay has been pleased with what he's seen from the Rams' defense through the first seven weeks, citing their toughness, critical stops in the redzone, and ability to play complete in both the run and pass phases, as well as some of the unit's best players "shining brightest" at the most critical moments like cornerback Jalen Ramsey and defensive lineman Aaron Donald last week.
- "I think there's a lot of good things, I think there's a lot of things that we can build upon, but they're doing a great job through these first (seven) weeks," McVay said.
"Their front, it's really disruptive." – Stafford
- Stafford's attention is on the Texans defensive line as he prepares for this week's game.
- The Texans have generated 14 sacks this season, led by defensive end Jonathan Greenard's six.
"I feel like I'm trying to make sure I do my job for our team every week." – Stafford
- While Stafford ranks in the top five in several major statistical passing categories, it's not the reflection of individual accomplishment that gives him satisfaction but rather the offense operating the way it's supposed to.
- "I just want to play well on each play," Stafford said. "I don't want to have any wasted plays, I want every play that we run for the defense to feel pressure, for us to execute at a high-level."