From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford preview Week 8 at Texans

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford each held press conferences with local media Wednesday, discussing wide receiver Van Jefferson's performance through the first seven weeks, impressions of the Texans' defense and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below.

"Feel really good about Van, I think he's made a lot of really good progress." – McVay

The biggest difference between Jefferson's first and second season, according to McVay, is the ownership of what the team is asking him to do.

"I think he's really worked hard," McVay said. "You can see he's a really conscientious player, but understand how to work edges on guys versus bump, aggressively attacking the football and then really just having an ownership of the system, the things that we're trying to get done, where he fits within the framework of the different concepts, and it's getting better and better."

"I like how opportunistic we are (on defense)." – McVay