From the Podium: Kevin O'Connell and Jalen Ramsey preview joint practice with Cowboys

IRVINE, Calif. – Offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell and cornerback Jalen Ramsey each met with local media Friday following the eighth practice of 2021 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union, discussing Saturday's joint practice with the Cowboys in Oxnard, their thoughts on how Day 8 of camp went, and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:

"Just competitive reps against some different looks. We get a lot of great work against our defense, but they're pretty unique in how they do things from a standpoint of the philosophical way they play certain routes and the pressures that we see." – O'Connell

After preseason joint practices were cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they have returned this year, giving the Rams a chance to test their offense against another team's defense, and their defense against another team's offense.

While they've been getting great looks against their own defense – No. 1 in the league in 2020 – going against a different one on Saturday a valuable evaluation opportunity.

"Just like the running back position, I think we'll all be watching to see those guys make a lot of plays as we start to get competitive reps against other opponents." – O'Connell