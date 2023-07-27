Kobie Turner finds his tempo with music and football

Wood recalls the conversation with Turner like it happened yesterday.

"Very, very vividly remember it," Wood said. "We were going into our game versus Delaware, and it was like 9 o'clock at night. I was in (my office) watching film, and he came in, and he was like, 'Coach, can I talk to you for a little bit?' And I was like, 'Absolutely, what's going on?' And he was like, 'I am so torn right now,' because he had agents constantly contacting him. He was with us for five years, if he would have stayed another year, he would have been with us for six. 'Do I declare now? Do I grad transfer? Do I stay here and build on my resume?' And my message to him was, 'Kobie, let's fine-tune what you need to here in college to better prepare you for the NFL,' because he got injured his senior year and that kind of hampered him statistically."

A self-described "very exhaustive" person, Turner wrote down a pros and cons list attempting to cover "every possible thing" to ensure he was making the right decision, while also getting feedback from various stakeholders. He said it was a long thought-out process that took a week or two before arriving at the choice he made.

After getting a sense of how the NFL saw him and where he could improve, Turner ultimately elected to enter the transfer portal so that he could prove himself at a higher level of competition. Wood indicated the Richmond staff wasn't disappointed by the decision, though, because Kobie had given five years to their program already.

"You put in five years, and because of COVID, you get an extra year, you got our blessing, man," Wood said. "And my big thing for him was finding the right place."

The right place turned out to be Wake Forest, which Turner chose over Virginia Tech with input from his parents and after making another exhaustive pros and cons list. Given the pre-existing relationships and connections, it made sense: Richmond head coach Russ Huesman was Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson's defensive coordinator when Clawson was the head coach at Richmond, so there was an automatic rapport there that allowed them to get an honest assessment of their situation and whether it was the right fit.

Turner also had an advocate already on Wake Forest's roster. Assistant head coach for defense/defensive line coach Dave Cohen said safety Malik Mustapha had made the staff aware Turner was considering being a grad transfer and "thought the world" of Turner.

"The more we researched it, the more it was a no-brainer, because like you guys know, not only is he a good football player, he's an even better person," Cohen told theRams.com.

In his lone season as a Demon Deacon, Turner earned Second-Team All-ACC recognition from the Associated Press and Third-Team All-ACC honors from league coaches and media after finishing with 38 total tackles (10 for loss) and two sacks in 13 games. He had at least one tackle in every game and multiple tackles in 10 of those 13 games.

During that time working together, Turner made a strong impression as a student of the game and because of the way he exceeded what he put on tape.