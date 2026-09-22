Aaron Donald's return vs. Giants a reminder of what his presence on field, in locker room means to Rams coaches, teammates and fans

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The last defensive starter introduced for Monday Night Football against the Giants had a little more bounce in his step, alternating left and right as he awaited to take the field for the first time in 982 days.

Then, as his name was called by Rams public address announcer Sam Lagana, those steps gathered into a greater burst of speed than he traditionally showed when he came out of the tunnel, and the crowd began to roar.

AT DEFENSIVE END...

WELCOME BACK...

NUMBER NINETY-NINE...

AAAAARON DON-ALD!

"I was so juiced," said quarterback Matthew Stafford, who watched the introduction alongside is offensive teammates after they came out of the tunnel as unit first. "He came running out of the tunnel, and I couldn't control myself. I was freaking fired up."

"If you didn't get chills when he was introduced, then you're not freaking alive," head coach Sean McVay said.

"I did a bit more jumping than I usually do," Donald said. "So it kind of amped me up a little bit, man. It felt good. Felt good to be back coming out, being embraced how I was. So it was definitely special."

Comeback complete.

Three weeks after officially coming out of retirement, Donald made his 2026 season debut Monday night against the Giants, helping Los Angeles to a 28-6 win.

Donald posted three total tackles — including one for loss on Giants running back Najee Harris that resulted in a third-down stop that Donald said "felt good" but "would be better if I was able to slam him" — in his re-debut.

Per ESPN Analytics and NFL Next Gen Stats, the Rams had a 66.7% Pass Rush Win Rate on Monday, their highest rate in any game since Week 11 of the 2022 season. Donald — whose training and workouts set him up so that all he had left was to knock the rust off in 11-on-11 team drills in practice, and also made him feel good about where his technique was as he prepared for that comeback — indicated he wasn't able to maximize some one-on-one matchups he had due to correctable technical mistakes.

"I had some one-on-ones, I just got to win them a little faster," Donald said. "At times, like I said, I popped up, got a little high, got a little too excited. But hopefully we keep getting blocked like that, man, and we get going."

But as has always been the case throughout his career, Monday night displayed the importance of Donald's mere presence to Los Angeles' defense – reinforced by the pass rush win rate and the way the defensive front as a whole played, and, as McVay likes to say, the way he "models the way."

"I was asked about that at the very beginning, and he just elevates people he's around, situations he's a part of," McVay said. "... And I just think it's one of those deals that you get an opportunity to say, 'just watch what the hell I do, follow my freaking lead,' and that's what this guy does. I love him."

"He's got a presence about him," inside linebacker Nate Landman said. "You feel that greatness. A huge catalyst and confidence boost – when I'm 5 yards back and I see 99 out there, I know good things are gonna happen. He lifts up that room, he elevates our whole defense, and everybody wants to perform and be better for him."

Even if there may be greater pressure – at least by external creation – on Donald's comeback season in the short-term with outside linebacker Myles Garrett (knee) being placed on Injured Reserve four days ago, Landman pointed out that the Rams don't have any pressure on Donald.

Donald's attitude postgame seemed to reflect that, knowing that he – just like the rest of the team – still have things they can clean up from Monday night.

"The game really wasn't as fast as I thought," Donald said. "It was more of me calming myself down, overrunning stuff or just my feet not being in the ground how they supposed to be, not trusting my eyes, little stuff like that. But playing the game, when I held out in '17, '18 it was the same way when I came back, it took a couple games to get going. It's a little different. I ain't played in two years, so I gotta watch the film, see what I did good, see what I did wrong, and just clean it up."

Still, Donald showed enough for people to be excited, and show why they were excited for his return. From the reception he received out of the tunnel and beyond.