Game Recap: Rams defeat Giants 28-6 on Monday Night Football

The Giants, meanwhile, were hit hard by injuries early in this game. Quarterback Jaxson Dart sustained a knee injury at the end of opening drive of the contest and was initially questionable to return before being downgraded to out in the third quarter; he was replaced by Jameis Winston. Wide receiver Malik Nabers sustained a shoulder injury at the end of the first quarter as cornerback Trent McDuffie broke up a pass intended for him, and was also initially questionable to return before re-entering the game in the second quarter. Starting left tackle Andrew Thomas sustained a groin injury late in the game as well, and outside linebacker Brian Burns sustained an ankle injury late in the game.

Here is the complete game recap:

The first quarter was scoreless until 11 seconds left in that period when Stafford connected with Adams on a 31-yard touchdown pass, giving Los Angeles an early 7-0 lead. That quarter was also when Dart and Nabers sustained their respective injuries.