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Game Recap: Rams defeat Giants 28-6 on Monday Night Football

Sep 21, 2026 at 08:12 PM
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Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The vets and the new guys got the Rams back to their winning ways Monday night.

Behind commanding performances from quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Davante Adams, an impactful 2026 season debut for defensive end Aaron Donald and another strong performance from cornerback Trent McDuffie, the Rams defeated the Giants 28-6 on Monday Night Football at SoFi Stadium.

With wide receiver Puka Nacua (hip) inactive, Adams led all Rams receivers with eight receptions for 195 yards and two touchdowns; those 195 receiving yards marked the fourth-most for Adams in a single regular season game in his 13-year career. Stafford finished 22 for 31 passing for 327 yards and four touchdowns overall with one interception.

McDuffie recorded his first interception as a Ram in the win, while also setting a new single-game career high with four passes defensed (previously was three in three different games).

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Donald, meanwhile, took the field with the starters in his 2026 season debut, finishing with three total tackles – including one for loss on 3rd and 2 that helped hold the Giants to a field goal – and making his presence felt all night.

The Giants, meanwhile, were hit hard by injuries early in this game. Quarterback Jaxson Dart sustained a knee injury at the end of opening drive of the contest and was initially questionable to return before being downgraded to out in the third quarter; he was replaced by Jameis Winston. Wide receiver Malik Nabers sustained a shoulder injury at the end of the first quarter as cornerback Trent McDuffie broke up a pass intended for him, and was also initially questionable to return before re-entering the game in the second quarter. Starting left tackle Andrew Thomas sustained a groin injury late in the game as well, and outside linebacker Brian Burns sustained an ankle injury late in the game.

Here is the complete game recap:

The first quarter was scoreless until 11 seconds left in that period when Stafford connected with Adams on a 31-yard touchdown pass, giving Los Angeles an early 7-0 lead. That quarter was also when Dart and Nabers sustained their respective injuries.

A 10-yard touchdown pass from Stafford to Kyren Williams early in the second quarter pushed the Rams' lead to 14-0. Then, McDuffie's interception on a Winston deep ball intended for Nabers with 6:11 to go in the first half got the Rams the ball back, but Stafford gave it back two players later after his deep ball intended for Adams was picked off by Giants safety Jevón Holland. However, New York was unable to convert that takeaway into points, either, and forced to punt after a 3rd-down stop by L.A.'s defense.

On the ensuing possession, Holland's punch-out forced fumble on Williams – with Holland recovering the fumble himself – set the Giants up at the Rams' 11-yard line with 2:51 left in the first half. Keyed by a third-down run stop by Donald, the Rams held the Giants to a 24-yard field goal to keep their lead at 11 with 25 seconds left in the 1st half.

That amount of time was enough to position the Rams for points before the half, aided in part by a 27-yard completion from Stafford to Adams, but kicker Harrison Mevis missed the ensuing 43-yard attempt wide left as time expired into halftime.

Stafford's second touchdown pass to Adams – an 11-yard fade with 6:21 left in the third quarter – pushed the Rams' lead to 21-3. The Giants answered with a 52-yard field goal by kicker Dominic Zvada.

Stafford's fourth touchdown pass overall on the night went to tight end Terrance Ferguson, connecting with him from five yards out to extend L.A.'s lead to 28-6 with 8:57 left in the fourth quarter.

Although the Giants reached the Rams' 35 on the next possession, their unsuccessful attempt on 4th and 10 from that spot with 6:17 remaining was the only moment they threatened the rest of the way.

GAME PHOTOS: Rams face New York Giants for Week 2 at SoFi Stadium

The Los Angeles Rams take on the New York Giants for Week 2 at SoFi Stadium. Take a look at photos from the matchup!

Defensive back Kam Curl (3) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Unknown /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive back Kam Curl (3) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Unknown /Los Angeles Rams)

Unknown /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive back Kam Curl (3) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive back Kam Curl (3) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive back Kam Curl (3) Defensive back Quentin Lake (37) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive back Kam Curl (3) Defensive back Quentin Lake (37) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive lineman Aaron Donald (99) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive lineman Aaron Donald (99) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive lineman Aaron Donald (99) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive lineman Aaron Donald (99) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Linebacker Omar Speights (48) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Linebacker Omar Speights (48) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Unknown /Los Angeles Rams)
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during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Unknown /Los Angeles Rams)

Unknown /Los Angeles Rams
Running back Kyren Williams (23) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Running back Kyren Williams (23) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Tight end Terrance Ferguson (18) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Unknown /Los Angeles Rams)
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Tight end Terrance Ferguson (18) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Unknown /Los Angeles Rams)

Unknown /Los Angeles Rams
Tight end Colby Parkinson (84) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Tight end Colby Parkinson (84) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive back Quentin Lake (37) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Unknown /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive back Quentin Lake (37) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Unknown /Los Angeles Rams)

Unknown /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive lineman Kobie Turner (91) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive lineman Kobie Turner (91) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive lineman Braden Fiske (55) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive lineman Braden Fiske (55) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive lineman Aaron Donald (99) Defensive lineman Braden Fiske (55) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive lineman Aaron Donald (99) Defensive lineman Braden Fiske (55) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Running back Blake Corum (24) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Running back Blake Corum (24) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Unknown /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Unknown /Los Angeles Rams)

Unknown /Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Unknown /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Unknown /Los Angeles Rams)

Unknown /Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Unknown /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Unknown /Los Angeles Rams)

Unknown /Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Sunday, September 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Ryan Hadji /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Sunday, September 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Ryan Hadji /Los Angeles Rams)

Ryan Hadji /Los Angeles Rams
Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) Wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) Wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Kicker Harrison Mevis (92) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Kicker Harrison Mevis (92) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive back Jaylen Watson (35) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Unknown /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive back Jaylen Watson (35) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Unknown /Los Angeles Rams)

Unknown /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive back Josh Wallace (30) Defensive back Jaylen Watson (35) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Unknown /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive back Josh Wallace (30) Defensive back Jaylen Watson (35) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Unknown /Los Angeles Rams)

Unknown /Los Angeles Rams
Outside linebacker Josiah Stewart (10) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Outside linebacker Josiah Stewart (10) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Running back Kyren Williams (23) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Running back Kyren Williams (23) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Running back Kyren Williams (23) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Running back Kyren Williams (23) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Running back Kyren Williams (23) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Running back Kyren Williams (23) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Running back Kyren Williams (23) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Running back Kyren Williams (23) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Running back Kyren Williams (23) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Running back Kyren Williams (23) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Running back Kyren Williams (23) Tight end Terrance Ferguson (18) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Running back Kyren Williams (23) Tight end Terrance Ferguson (18) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver Konata Mumpfield (4) Running back Kyren Williams (23) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Unknown /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide receiver Konata Mumpfield (4) Running back Kyren Williams (23) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Unknown /Los Angeles Rams)

Unknown /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive back Quentin Lake (37) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Unknown /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive back Quentin Lake (37) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Unknown /Los Angeles Rams)

Unknown /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive back Trent McDuffie (22) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive back Trent McDuffie (22) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive back Trent McDuffie (22) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive back Trent McDuffie (22) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive back Trent McDuffie (22) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Unknown /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive back Trent McDuffie (22) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Unknown /Los Angeles Rams)

Unknown /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive back Trent McDuffie (22) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Unknown /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive back Trent McDuffie (22) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Unknown /Los Angeles Rams)

Unknown /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive back Trent McDuffie (22) Defensive back Quentin Lake (37) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Unknown /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive back Trent McDuffie (22) Defensive back Quentin Lake (37) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Unknown /Los Angeles Rams)

Unknown /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive back Trent McDuffie (22) Defensive back Jaylen Watson (35) Defensive back Quentin Lake (37) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Unknown /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive back Trent McDuffie (22) Defensive back Jaylen Watson (35) Defensive back Quentin Lake (37) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Unknown /Los Angeles Rams)

Unknown /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive back Jaylen Watson (35) Defensive back Trent McDuffie (22) Linebacker Nate Landman (53) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Unknown /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive back Jaylen Watson (35) Defensive back Trent McDuffie (22) Linebacker Nate Landman (53) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Unknown /Los Angeles Rams)

Unknown /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive back Trent McDuffie (22) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Unknown /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive back Trent McDuffie (22) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Unknown /Los Angeles Rams)

Unknown /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive back Trent McDuffie (22) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive back Trent McDuffie (22) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Outside linebacker Wesley Bailey (47) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Outside linebacker Wesley Bailey (47) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Outside linebacker Wesley Bailey (47) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Outside linebacker Wesley Bailey (47) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Outside linebacker Josiah Stewart (10) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Outside linebacker Josiah Stewart (10) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Sunday, September 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Ryan Hadji /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Sunday, September 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Ryan Hadji /Los Angeles Rams)

Ryan Hadji /Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Sunday, September 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Ryan Hadji /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Sunday, September 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Ryan Hadji /Los Angeles Rams)

Ryan Hadji /Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Sunday, September 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Ryan Hadji /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Sunday, September 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Ryan Hadji /Los Angeles Rams)

Ryan Hadji /Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and Wide receiver Xavier Smith (19) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Sunday, September 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Ryan Hadji /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and Wide receiver Xavier Smith (19) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Sunday, September 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Ryan Hadji /Los Angeles Rams)

Ryan Hadji /Los Angeles Rams
Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Unknown /Los Angeles Rams)
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Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Unknown /Los Angeles Rams)

Unknown /Los Angeles Rams
Running back Blake Corum (24) lQuarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Unknown /Los Angeles Rams)
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Running back Blake Corum (24) lQuarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Unknown /Los Angeles Rams)

Unknown /Los Angeles Rams
Wide Receiver Tutu Atwell (8) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide Receiver Tutu Atwell (8) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive back Trent McDuffie (22) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive back Trent McDuffie (22) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive lineman Braden Fiske (55) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Sunday, September 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Ryan Hadji /Los Angeles Rams)
61 / 115

Defensive lineman Braden Fiske (55) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Sunday, September 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Ryan Hadji /Los Angeles Rams)

Ryan Hadji /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive lineman Braden Fiske (55) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
62 / 115

Defensive lineman Braden Fiske (55) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Tight end Terrance Ferguson (18) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
63 / 115

Tight end Terrance Ferguson (18) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Tight end Terrance Ferguson (18) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
64 / 115

Tight end Terrance Ferguson (18) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Running back Kyren Williams (23) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
65 / 115

Running back Kyren Williams (23) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
66 / 115

Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Tight end Terrance Ferguson (18) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
67 / 115

Tight end Terrance Ferguson (18) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Tight end Terrance Ferguson (18) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
68 / 115

Tight end Terrance Ferguson (18) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Tight end Terrance Ferguson (18) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
69 / 115

Tight end Terrance Ferguson (18) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Tight end Terrance Ferguson (18)Wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
70 / 115

Tight end Terrance Ferguson (18)Wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) Tight end Terrance Ferguson (18) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
71 / 115

Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) Tight end Terrance Ferguson (18) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Tight end Terrance Ferguson (18) Running back Kyren Williams (23) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
72 / 115

Tight end Terrance Ferguson (18) Running back Kyren Williams (23) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Outside linebacker Byron Young (0) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Unknown /Los Angeles Rams)
73 / 115

Outside linebacker Byron Young (0) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Unknown /Los Angeles Rams)

Unknown /Los Angeles Rams
Outside linebacker Byron Young (0) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
74 / 115

Outside linebacker Byron Young (0) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Tight end Colby Parkinson (84) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
75 / 115

Tight end Colby Parkinson (84) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive back Quentin Lake (37) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Unknown /Los Angeles Rams)
76 / 115

Defensive back Quentin Lake (37) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Unknown /Los Angeles Rams)

Unknown /Los Angeles Rams
Head Coach Sean McVay during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
77 / 115

Head Coach Sean McVay during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
78 / 115

Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
79 / 115

Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
80 / 115

Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
81 / 115

Wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive back Trent McDuffie (22) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
82 / 115

Defensive back Trent McDuffie (22) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
83 / 115

Wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive back Trent McDuffie (22) Defensive back Trent McDuffie (22) Head Coach Sean McVay during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
84 / 115

Defensive back Trent McDuffie (22) Defensive back Trent McDuffie (22) Head Coach Sean McVay during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
85 / 115

Wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver Davante Adams (17) Head Coach Sean McVay during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
86 / 115

Wide receiver Davante Adams (17) Head Coach Sean McVay during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
87 / 115

Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
88 / 115

Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
89 / 115

Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive lineman Kobie Turner (91) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
90 / 115

Defensive lineman Kobie Turner (91) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Linebacker Nate Landman (53) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
91 / 115

Linebacker Nate Landman (53) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive back Emmanuel Forbes Jr (1) Defensive back Quentin Lake (37) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
92 / 115

Defensive back Emmanuel Forbes Jr (1) Defensive back Quentin Lake (37) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive lineman Kobie Turner (91) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
93 / 115

Defensive lineman Kobie Turner (91) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Tight end Terrance Ferguson (18) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
94 / 115

Tight end Terrance Ferguson (18) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive lineman Aaron Donald (99) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
95 / 115

Defensive lineman Aaron Donald (99) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive back Trent McDuffie (22) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
96 / 115

Defensive back Trent McDuffie (22) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Running back Kyren Williams (23) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
97 / 115

Running back Kyren Williams (23) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Running back Blake Corum (24) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
98 / 115

Running back Blake Corum (24) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Long snapped Joe Cardona (49) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
99 / 115

Long snapped Joe Cardona (49) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Kicker Harrison Mevis (92) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Kicker Harrison Mevis (92) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
101 / 115

Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
102 / 115

Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive lineman Aaron Donald (99) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
103 / 115

Defensive lineman Aaron Donald (99) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Linebacker Nate Landman (53) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
104 / 115

Linebacker Nate Landman (53) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive lineman Aaron Donald (99) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
105 / 115

Defensive lineman Aaron Donald (99) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive back Kam Curl (3) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive back Kam Curl (3) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Tight end Colby Parkinson (84) Tight end Tyler Higbee (89) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
108 / 115

Tight end Colby Parkinson (84) Tight end Tyler Higbee (89) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive back Trent McDuffie (22) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
109 / 115

Defensive back Trent McDuffie (22) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive back Jaylen Watson (35) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive back Jaylen Watson (35) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive back Quentin Lake (37) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
111 / 115

Defensive back Quentin Lake (37) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Linebacker Nate Landman (53) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
112 / 115

Linebacker Nate Landman (53) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Offensive lineman Kevin Dotson (69) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Offensive lineman Kevin Dotson (69) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive lineman Aaron Donald (99) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
114 / 115

Defensive lineman Aaron Donald (99) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive lineman Aaron Donald (99) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
115 / 115

Defensive lineman Aaron Donald (99) during the regular season game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
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