'He's a future Hall of Famer for a reason': Davante Adams steps up in career night against Giants

"He's an elite player," quarterback Matthew Stafford said. "He made all sorts of plays today. (He) made contested catches. He ran great routes and got open. He did it all for us, and he's a guy that can do that. We understand that. We know it. And like I said, leaned on him big time tonight, and he he came through for us."

Although Adams might be listed at WR2 on the depth chart behind Nacua, head coach Sean McVay sees it completely differently, especially on a night where he was the top option as Nacua was injured.

"He's wide receiver one to me," McVay said to the media postgame. "He was special, and it showed all night, and that's what he's consistently done. I'm really happy for him. I thought he made some great plays, but you can see there's a lot of trust that he and Matthew have. They were able to get a lot of work together this offseason, and it's only going to continue to build."

After last season where Stafford missed the entirety of training camp, it took time before he and Adams got on the same page. On Monday, Stafford was finding Adams all night long, a testament to their growth now in Year 2 together.

"Football is the the greatest team sport that there is, and it's a beautiful game because it takes so many things in order for things to go right," Adams said. "We can both (Stafford and Adams) be great players and go out there and have the right intentions every time, and it doesn't guarantee anything for you. So we just try to be locked into the details as much as we can, and we've had a lot more time to work together."