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'He's a future Hall of Famer for a reason': Davante Adams steps up in career night against Giants

Sep 21, 2026 at 10:52 PM
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Zach Edwards

Staff Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif — In the week leading up to the Rams' Monday Night Football showdown with the Giants, following a seven-point performance in Australia against the 49ers, wide receiver Davante Adams was vehemently clear about what he felt the Rams offense is capable of this season.

"You're a fool if you think that's what its going to look like every single week," Adams said on Thursday referring to how the offense played against San Francisco.

With wide receiver Puka Nacua (hip) out of Monday's game due to injury, Adams knew the onus was on him to prove that statement true — and he did not disappoint.

Against New York, Adams highlighted a Rams passing attack, finishing with eight receptions for 195 yards and two touchdowns. The career night also placed Adams in the top 25 in career receiving yards in NFL history – now 23rd all-time with 12,854 yards – and was his fourth-most receiving yards in a single regular season game.

"He's an elite player," quarterback Matthew Stafford said. "He made all sorts of plays today. (He) made contested catches. He ran great routes and got open. He did it all for us, and he's a guy that can do that. We understand that. We know it. And like I said, leaned on him big time tonight, and he he came through for us."

Although Adams might be listed at WR2 on the depth chart behind Nacua, head coach Sean McVay sees it completely differently, especially on a night where he was the top option as Nacua was injured.

"He's wide receiver one to me," McVay said to the media postgame. "He was special, and it showed all night, and that's what he's consistently done. I'm really happy for him. I thought he made some great plays, but you can see there's a lot of trust that he and Matthew have. They were able to get a lot of work together this offseason, and it's only going to continue to build."

After last season where Stafford missed the entirety of training camp, it took time before he and Adams got on the same page. On Monday, Stafford was finding Adams all night long, a testament to their growth now in Year 2 together.

"Football is the the greatest team sport that there is, and it's a beautiful game because it takes so many things in order for things to go right," Adams said. "We can both (Stafford and Adams) be great players and go out there and have the right intentions every time, and it doesn't guarantee anything for you. So we just try to be locked into the details as much as we can, and we've had a lot more time to work together."

Adams connected with Stafford on two touchdowns, both coming in different fashions. The first was on a 31-yard pass where Adams essentially went untouched into the endzone for the first score of the day. The other touchdown came on a 1-on-1 fade route on the left side of the endzone for 11 yards.

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"He's a wonderful vet. He's a future Hall of Famer for a reason," running back Blake Corum said. "He hasn't missed a beat. Just his off-the-line moves, the separation that he gets, his range with his catches — he's just unbelievable. He's an unbelievable captain, leader. He means a lot to this team."

Despite the two touchdowns, Adams feels like he could have had one more where he was brought down on the Giants 14-yard line, making the end of a 64-yard reception. "I wish I would score on that on that other one," Adams said with a laugh. When all was said and done, Adams had seven of his eight receptions go for 10 of more yards and four go for 20 or more, including the 31-yard touchdown and 64-yard deep ball.

"He's a future Hall of Famer," tight end Terrance Ferguson said. "Watching him go do his thing, and then Puka's down so he stepped up, made a lot of big plays for the team. He brings a lot of swagger and energy, so when he's making plays, everyone else is hyped up and getting better as well."

With high praise from his teammates and head coach, Adams more than filled in as the Rams' top target. And with nearly 200 receiving yards and two touchdowns during a 28-6 win, Adams and the Rams offense proved his statement right for now.

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