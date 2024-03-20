Ernest Jones, Kyren Williams, Kobie Turner, Steve Avila & Andrew Whitworth to lead WalkUnitedLA 2024; Rams fans can sign up now to join 'Team Rams' 

As United Way of Greater Los Angeles and the Los Angeles Rams gear up for WalkUnitedLA on Saturday, May 11, 2024, at SoFi Stadium, they are excited to announce offensive lineman Steve Avila, linebacker Ernest Jones IV, defensive tackle Kobie Turner and running back Kyren Williams will serve as the honorary chairs for the family-friendly walk/run to end poverty. Rams Legend, Super Bowl Champion and the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, Andrew Whitworth, will serve as the event's host.

Rams fans are encouraged to join their favorite players and alumni at the Rams House, supporting United Way's efforts to break the cycle of poverty through housing, education and economic opportunity. The honorary chairs will participate in a celebration following the walk/run featuring live entertainment, food trucks, hands-on volunteer opportunities, family activities and much more. In addition, when participants cross the finish line, they will have the opportunity to meet the Rams 2024 rookie class, marking the first time the team's rookies will make a community appearance following the NFL Draft.

"When I joined the Rams, I made a commitment to lead positive change in Los Angeles, and WalkUnitedLA allows me to help unite thousands of Angelenos to help support our most vulnerable neighbors," said Andrew Whitworth, Los Angeles Rams Legend, winner of the 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award and Super Bowl LVI Champion. "I'm incredibly proud to be joined this year by some of our emerging leaders on the field and in the community in Ernest, Kyren, Kobie and Steve. I'm hopeful that Rams fans throughout Los Angeles will register for 'Team Rams' and show up with their families as we all come together to help working families and students facing housing and food insecurity."