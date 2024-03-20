 Skip to main content
Ernest Jones, Kyren Williams, Kobie Turner, Steve Avila & Andrew Whitworth to lead WalkUnitedLA 2024; Rams fans can sign up now to join 'Team Rams' 

Mar 20, 2024 at 04:00 PM
As United Way of Greater Los Angeles and the Los Angeles Rams gear up for WalkUnitedLA on Saturday, May 11, 2024, at SoFi Stadium, they are excited to announce offensive lineman Steve Avila, linebacker Ernest Jones IV, defensive tackle Kobie Turner and running back Kyren Williams will serve as the honorary chairs for the family-friendly walk/run to end poverty. Rams Legend, Super Bowl Champion and the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, Andrew Whitworth, will serve as the event's host.

Rams fans are encouraged to join their favorite players and alumni at the Rams House, supporting United Way's efforts to break the cycle of poverty through housing, education and economic opportunity. The honorary chairs will participate in a celebration following the walk/run featuring live entertainment, food trucks, hands-on volunteer opportunities, family activities and much more. In addition, when participants cross the finish line, they will have the opportunity to meet the Rams 2024 rookie class, marking the first time the team's rookies will make a community appearance following the NFL Draft.

"When I joined the Rams, I made a commitment to lead positive change in Los Angeles, and WalkUnitedLA allows me to help unite thousands of Angelenos to help support our most vulnerable neighbors," said Andrew Whitworth, Los Angeles Rams Legend, winner of the 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award and Super Bowl LVI Champion. "I'm incredibly proud to be joined this year by some of our emerging leaders on the field and in the community in Ernest, Kyren, Kobie and Steve. I'm hopeful that Rams fans throughout Los Angeles will register for 'Team Rams' and show up with their families as we all come together to help working families and students facing housing and food insecurity."

United Way of Greater Los Angeles, in partnership with the Rams, brought WalkUnitedLA to SoFi Stadium in 2021 to address the intersectional root causes of poverty and benefit the diverse community organizations working to build a more equitable Los Angeles. The annual walk is back after its 2022 edition, which gathered 10,000 people and raised more than $1.3M. WalkUnitedLA evolved from United Way of Greater L.A.'s flagship event HomeWalk established in 2007. Since its inception, the walk has brought together more than 125,000 people from across Los Angeles County and raised over $10 million to end homelessness.

This year, the Rams are joining WalkUnitedLA to support over 75,500 people experiencing homelessness, as well as those facing housing and food insecurity across the region.

"WalkUnitedLA is such a beautiful event that shows the best of what we can do when we come together," said Elise Buik, United Way of Greater Los Angeles President and CEO. "We are so grateful for our deep and collaborative partnership with the Los Angeles Rams. Together we have encouraged thousands of people to come out to support students, working families, and people experiencing homelessness across greater Los Angeles, and we expect this year's edition of the walk to inspire even more people to step up for Los Angeles." 

Registration for WalkUnitedLA is open at therams.com/walkunitedla where people can sign up to join "Team Rams" and raise funds to create a better Los Angeles. Fans who join "Team Rams" by Friday, April 12 will receive a complimentary Ram-branded t-shirt to wear during WalkUnitedLA on Saturday, May 11 at SoFi Stadium.

news

Rams Legends Brandyn Harvey & David Hill team up with Dr. Seuss Enterprises to read to over 400 local students in celebration of Read Across America Day

The Los Angeles Rams joined Dr. Seuss Enterprises and Creative Minds Publications for the eighth annual Tackle Reading event in celebration of Dr. Seuss's 120th birthday and in honor of Read Across America Day. 
news

Rams inspire local students to pursue their passions as year three of Pathways to Success Mentorship Program culminates

The Los Angeles Rams culminated the third year of their Pathways to Success Mentorship Program for high school students with a dinner hosted at Rams partner restaurant El Torito.
news

Rams Cheerleaders & mascot Rampage surprise Markham Middle School with Hometown Grant to support flag football efforts

In partnership with GENYOUth, the Los Angeles Rams presented Edwin Markham Middle School with a $5,000 Hometown Grant to enhance their health and wellness initiatives.
news

Rams team up with Edwards Lifesciences to get heart and heart valve disease "Off The Sidelines"

In recognition of Black History Month and Heart Month, the Los Angeles Rams and Edwards Lifesciences teamed up to get heart and heart valve disease "Off The Sidelines" and raise awareness by hosting a free heart screening for more than 60 community members in Inglewood.
news

Rams & L.A. Care Health Plan partner to motivate youth to maintain healthy & positive lifestyles

The Rams partnered with L.A. Care Health Plan to host a PLAY 60 Field Day and an educational resource session for kindergarten through fifth grade students at Maywood Elementary School and Broad Avenue Elementary School.
news

Rams host College Resource Day to educate students on financial aid and application processes

The Los Angeles Rams partnered with Common App, California Student Aid Commission (CSAC) and the NCAA Eligibility Center, to pilot a free College Resource Day for local high school students in the team's locker room at SoFi Stadium.
news

Rams host inaugural Earnel Durden Black Coaches Symposium in celebration of Black History Month

To culminate Black History Month, the Los Angeles Rams continued to celebrated the organization's trailblazers by hosting their Earnel Durden Black Coaches Symposium.
news

Puka Nacua & Quentin Lake join effort to give back to LA community in recognition of Black History Month

The Los Angeles Rams, It's Bigger Than Us, Pepsi, LA Regional Food Bank join forces to address food & nutrition insecurity
news

WalkUnitedLA 2024 returns to SoFi Stadium to defeat homelessness in Los Angeles

In partnership with the Los Angeles Rams, United Way of Greater Los Angeles announces its annual walk/run to take place May 11  
news

Rams Cheerleaders perform at International Chinese New Year Parade in Hong Kong

Rams Cheerleaders support return of Cathay International Chinese New Year Night Parade to Hong Kong in celebration of the year of the dragon 
news

Rams host 'Threaded Through History' exhibit in partnership with the Kinsey Collection at SoFi Stadium

The Los Angeles Rams hosted the unveiling of an authentic Kenny Washington jersey and art exhibition on Tuesday, February 13 at SoFi Stadium in recognition of Black History Month.
