Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

'200' percent': Kyren Williams shows he's at more than full strength with 204 total yards and two touchdowns vs. Cardinals

Nov 26, 2023 at 09:13 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

GLENDALE, Ariz. – The Rams knew from the last game Kyren Williams was healthy that good things happen when the ball was put in the running back's hands. 

But even by those standards, Week 12 may have exceeded Los Angeles' expectations. 

Williams went for a career-high 204 total yards from scrimmage, also scoring two touchdowns in the Rams' 37-14 win over the Cardinals on Sunday in his first game back from an ankle injury. 

"How many - 200 yards from scrimmage?" Williams said, when asked how his ankle is. "I want to say (I feel) 200 percent this time." 

That was a nod back to what he told reporters on Friday, when, upon being asked if he was 100 percent, said "150 percent." And Williams looked every bit of more than that against Ariona.

Effective on the ground or through the air as a target in the passing game, Williams' versatility was a difference-maker in sustaining drives in Los Angeles' blowout victory. 

He went for 143 rushing yards on the ground, becoming the first running back of the Sean McVay era to have back-to-back games with at least that many and first Rams running back to hit that mark since Todd Gurley in 2015. 

Williams was especially dangerous after the catch, too. While he broke off explosive carries like a 56-yard run in the third quarter, he also took a screen pass 24 yards. 

"I think he's pretty good at it all the time, you know?" said quarterback Matthew Stafford, who threw two of his four touchdown passes on the day to Williams. "They were playing really deep and short on a lot of our play action passes, just trying to kind of dare us to throw it down the field, and I was just trying to check it down. He did a nice job of making those plays into efficient plays, if not explosive, for us. Caught a couple screen passes and did a great job." 

It wasn't just Williams' play, but also his play energy that's contagious. That approach comes naturally and is genuine, and it rubs off on teammates. 

"Yeah, they'll come up to me and tell me, 'Just keep doing what you're doing. In the huddle, it makes a lot of a difference when you're in there,'" Williams said. "Like I said, I don't do anything on purpose. I don't try to do that to uplift them – this is who I am. I love doing this, and when I get out there, I'm able just to play free, be who I am." 

Who he was on Sunday was the first Rams player with 200 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns in a game since Todd Gurley in 2018, per research by ESPN Stats & Information – and also big part of Los Angeles' offense returning the unit that averaged 23 points per game when a health Williams was involved. 

"He's a really good football player, and he's one of those guys (that) he loves competing, and when you've got that natural just zest and enjoyment for going out there and playing the game and then oh by the way, you're really productive," head coach Sean McVay said. "I mean, he's doing a great job. Kyren is just so conscientious. He loves to compete. He's worked really hard, he's worked really hard just to be able to get himself back to perform at that level. It was cool to see."

Related Content

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford and Kyren Williams react to Rams' 37-14 Week 12 win over Cardinals

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford's postgame press conferences following the team's 37-14 road win over the Cardinals.
news

Game Recap: Rams blow out Cardinals 37-14 in Arizona for second-straight win

Big days from running back Kyren Williams and quarterback Matthew Stafford, timely plays by Rams defense help Los Angeles defeat the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Week 12. 
news

Brycen Hopkins and Earnest Brown IV among Rams' inactives for Week 12 at Cardinals

A look at the inactives for Sunday's Week 12 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
news

Oportunidad de oro: los Rams pueden meterse de lleno a la carrera de playoffs si ganan en Arizona | Vista previa del partido

Los Ángeles contará con el regreso del corredor Kyren Williams para ir en busca de otra barrida divisional ante unos Cardinals con muchos lesionados
news

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the Cardinals in Week 12

Here are 3 Keys to the Los Angeles Rams winning their Week 12 regular season road game against the Arizona Cardinals, powered by The Wallace Firm. 
news

Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams-Cardinals in Week 12

Previews, predictions and other coverage from local and national media heading into Sunday's Week 12 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals. 
news

Derion Kendrick makes most of return to starting lineup

In a backup role against the Packers, Rams defensive back Derion Kendrick capitalized on being a starter again with his first career interception against the Seahawks.
news

Injury Report 11/24: Quentin Lake out for Week 12 at Cardinals; Ben Skowronek questionable; Cooper Kupp will play

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 12 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
news

Kyren Williams returns as Rams & Cardinals battle in the desert | Game Preview

In this week's game preview, J.B. Long highlight's the significance of Kyren Williams' return to the Rams backfield, outlines the challenges Kyler Murray presents to opposing defenses, and lays out what L.A. needs to do to claim back-to-back wins for the first time this season.
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Mike LaFleur, Raheem Morris, Aaron Donald, Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp preview Week 12 at Cardinals

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, defensive tackle Aaron Donald, quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp's weekly press conferences as they continue their preparation for Sunday's game against the Cardinals. 
news

Ethan Evans named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 11

Rams rookie punter Ethan Evans' performance against the Seahawks in Week 11 has earned him NFC Special Teams Player of the Week recognition. 
Advertising