Game Recap: Rams blow out Cardinals 37-14 in Arizona for second-straight win

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Behind big performances from running back Kyren Williams and quarterback Matthew Stafford, and timely, stout playmaking by their defense, the Rams (5-6, 4-1 NFC West) blew out the Cardinals 37-14 on Sunday at State Farm Stadium.

In his first game back from injury, Williams had 120 of his 204 yards from scrimmage in the first half, also scoring a pair of receiving touchdowns.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford completed 25 of 33 pass attempts for 229 yards with four touchdowns against one interception for his first game with three or more touchdowns this season. It was his first game with 4 (or more) passing touchdowns since Week 6 of 2021 against the Giants.

Arizona (2-10, 0-4) answered Los Angeles' first touchdown with a touchdown and two-point conversion, but wouldn't score again until late in the fourth quarter. Prior to pulling its starters midway through the fourth quarter, L.A.'s defense had held Arizona's offense to 168 total yards of offense and just one touchdown.

Defensive back Jordan Fuller had a big hand in that, with a team-high four passes defensed, including one to deny the Cardinals on 4th down. Meanwhile, rookie nose tackle Kobie Turner finished with two sacks.

Here is the complete game recap: