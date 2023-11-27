Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Game Recap: Rams blow out Cardinals 37-14 in Arizona for second-straight win

Nov 26, 2023 at 04:06 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Behind big performances from running back Kyren Williams and quarterback Matthew Stafford, and timely, stout playmaking by their defense, the Rams (5-6, 4-1 NFC West) blew out the Cardinals 37-14 on Sunday at State Farm Stadium.

In his first game back from injury, Williams had 120 of his 204 yards from scrimmage in the first half, also scoring a pair of receiving touchdowns.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford completed 25 of 33 pass attempts for 229 yards with four touchdowns against one interception for his first game with three or more touchdowns this season. It was his first game with 4 (or more) passing touchdowns since Week 6 of 2021 against the Giants.

Arizona (2-10, 0-4) answered Los Angeles' first touchdown with a touchdown and two-point conversion, but wouldn't score again until late in the fourth quarter. Prior to pulling its starters midway through the fourth quarter, L.A.'s defense had held Arizona's offense to 168 total yards of offense and just one touchdown.

Defensive back Jordan Fuller had a big hand in that, with a team-high four passes defensed, including one to deny the Cardinals on 4th down. Meanwhile, rookie nose tackle Kobie Turner finished with two sacks.

Here is the complete game recap:

A 42-yard, 3rd-down completion from Stafford to wide receiver Tutu Atwell put the Rams into Cardinals territory quickly on the opening drive. Aided by a fourth-down conversion keeping the drive alive, Los Angeles capitalized with a 7-yard touchdown pass from Stafford to Tyler Higbee for an early 7-0 lead.

The Cardinals responded on the ensuing series with a 2-yard touchdown run by Murray and 2-point conversion by Clayton Tune to take an 8-7 lead with 4:50 left in the first quarter. Arizona produced four plays of 10-or-more yards on that drive.

A 3-and-out and fair catch on the ensuing punt at midfield gave the Rams optimal field position at the start of the second quarter, and they took advantage with a 5-yard touchdown pass from Stafford to Higbee to regain the lead 14-8.

Related Links

Kicker Lucas Havrisik missed a 50-yard field goal attempt with 3:37 left in the first half that would've given the Rams a 17-8 lead.

On the following drive, the Cardinals were stopped on 4th down near midfield thanks to a pass breakup by Rams defensive back Jordan Fuller. Los Angeles again capitalized on the advantageous field position with a 15-yard touchdown pass from Stafford to Williams to extend their lead to 21-8 with 59 seconds left in the first half.

Stafford threw an interception on a pass intended for wide receiver Puka Nacua with 21 seconds left until halftime, with the ensuing 15-yard return setting Arizona up near midfield. The Cardinals failed to come away with points off of the turnover due to a 10-second run-off from a holding penalty on a 57-yard field goal by kicker Matt Prater.

A 24-yard field goal by Havrisik extended the Rams' lead to 24-8 early in the third quarter. Stafford's fourth touchdown pass – a three-yard completion to Williams – grew the Rams' lead to 31-8 early in the fourth quarter.

Rams running back Royce Freeman 's 23-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter effectively put the game out of reach for the Cardinals, who still trailed by 23 by the time Murray connected with wide receiver Greg Dortch on a 6-yard touchdown pass with 5:41 remaining (the ensuing 2-point attempt was unsuccessful).

